Army Men’s, Women’s Lacrosse Claim Key Patriot League Victories
Both the Army West Point Black Knights men’s and women’s lacrosse teams improved their standing in the Patriot League with wins this weekend.
The men (9-1, 4-1 Patriot League), ranked No. 6 in the country, defeated the Colgate Raiders (6-5, 4-2), 13-7 in Hamilton, N.Y. The women (9-2, 4-1), ranked No. 25 in the country, defeated the American University Eagles (5-8, 1-5), 16-13, in Washington, D.C.
The Army men raced out of a 4-0 lead after the first quarter, but Colgate fought back, outscoring the Black Knights, 5-4, in the second quarter, to cut Army’s lead to 8-5 at halftime. The Black Knights put the game away in the second half. They outscored the Raiders, 4-0, in the third quarter, to take a 12-5 lead. Army only scored one goal in the fourth quarter, but its defense held Colgate to just two goals.
Jackson Eicher finished with seven points (five goals and two assists) to lead the Black Knights. Hill Plunkett had five points (two goals and three assists). Gunnar Fellows had a hat trick, scoring three goals.
The Army defense caused 10 turnovers and picked up 31 ground balls, paced by Ryan Nixon, who had six ground balls and three caused turnovers. Goaltender Sean Byrne had 13 saves on 37 total shots. He has been in goal for each of Army’s 10 games and allows 6.03 goals per game with a save percentage of .671.
The Army women were involved in a tight game with American for the first three quarters, as they played to a 4-4 tie in the first quarter and a 9-9 tie at halftime. The Eagles nudged ahead after the third quarter, 12-11. But the Black Knights outscored the Eagles in the fourth quarter, 4-1, to claim the victory.
Allison Reilly and Brigid Duffy, who have set the pace for the Black Knights all season, did so again against American. Each had six goals in the contest, while Ryan Remaly had a hat trick with three goals.
Reilly tied the program record for assists with two helpers in the game to bring her career total to 86. Lindsey Serafine won her ninth game in goal and saved six shots.
Army’s men are heading to Annapolis next weekend to face Navy in its annual star game. The contest starts at 12:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. The Army women will host Navy in its Star Series game next weekend at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Michie Stadium.