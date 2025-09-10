Armed Forces Sports

Army QB Cale Hellums earns Davey O'Brien Award Great 8 spot after week two performance

David Lewis

Army Black Knights quarterback Cale Hellums (3) leaps past Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Zashon Rich (25) into the end zone for a game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Army Black Knights quarterback Cale Hellums (3) leaps past Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Zashon Rich (25) into the end zone for a game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a thrilling 24-21 upset, Army quarterback Cale Hellums led the Black Knights to a historic road victory over Kansas State, earning a spot on the Davey O'Brien Award Great 8 List for week two. Making his first collegiate start, Hellums delivered a record-breaking performance, carrying the ball 41 times - an academy record - for 124 yards and two touchdowns. His game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter sealed the deal for Army, marking their first win against a Big 12 team since 2006.

Hellums was the heard of Army's relentless ground game, which saw the team run the ball 70 times out of 82 total plays. His touchness and clutch decision-making powered the Black Knights' strategy, especially in the second half, where they converted all five of their fourth-down attempts, finishing 6-for-7 overall. These critical conversions kept drives alive and allowed Army to control the game's pace against a strong Kansas State defense.

Named to the Davey O'Brien Award Great 8 List, Hellums joins other standout college quarterbacks recognized weekly by the Davey O'Brien Foundation for exceptional play. His remarkable performance reflects the teamwork, sportsmanship, and leadership celebrated by the award, which honors the nation's top quarterback. Hellums's record-setting day highlights his pivotal role in Army's historic upset, showcasing his skill and the Black Knights' relentless spirit.

MORE: Army's performance ranks No. 8 on College Football Zone list, ahead of Oregon and behind Oklahoma

Cale
Army Black Knights quarterback Cale Hellums (3) celebrates a touchdown in the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

2025 Army Football Schedule

Date, Opponent, Time (EDT), TV

Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 20: vs. North Texas, 12 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 25: at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 4: at UAB, TBD, TV TBA

Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte, noon, CBSSN

Oct. 18: at Tulane, TBD/ TV TBA

Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS

Nov. 8: vs. Temple, noon, CBSSN

Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa, noon p.m., CBSSN

Nov. 28/29: at UTSA, TBD, TV TBA

Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS

(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)

(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)

Follow Armed Services ON SI for more sporting news

Air Force crushes Bucknell 49-13: Cade Harris shines in Falcon Stadium

Navy dominates VMI with powerful rushing attack, wins 52-7

Andre Carter II: a journey from West Point to the NFL

ESPN ranks Navy QB Blake Horvath as 50th best in college football

The Army-Navy game: America's greatest college football rivalry

Published
David Lewis
DAVID LEWIS

Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He’s been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

Home/Army