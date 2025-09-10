Army QB Cale Hellums earns Davey O'Brien Award Great 8 spot after week two performance
In a thrilling 24-21 upset, Army quarterback Cale Hellums led the Black Knights to a historic road victory over Kansas State, earning a spot on the Davey O'Brien Award Great 8 List for week two. Making his first collegiate start, Hellums delivered a record-breaking performance, carrying the ball 41 times - an academy record - for 124 yards and two touchdowns. His game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter sealed the deal for Army, marking their first win against a Big 12 team since 2006.
Hellums was the heard of Army's relentless ground game, which saw the team run the ball 70 times out of 82 total plays. His touchness and clutch decision-making powered the Black Knights' strategy, especially in the second half, where they converted all five of their fourth-down attempts, finishing 6-for-7 overall. These critical conversions kept drives alive and allowed Army to control the game's pace against a strong Kansas State defense.
Named to the Davey O'Brien Award Great 8 List, Hellums joins other standout college quarterbacks recognized weekly by the Davey O'Brien Foundation for exceptional play. His remarkable performance reflects the teamwork, sportsmanship, and leadership celebrated by the award, which honors the nation's top quarterback. Hellums's record-setting day highlights his pivotal role in Army's historic upset, showcasing his skill and the Black Knights' relentless spirit.
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time (EDT), TV
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane, TBD/ TV TBA
Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS
Nov. 8: vs. Temple, noon, CBSSN
Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa, noon p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 28/29: at UTSA, TBD, TV TBA
Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS
(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)
(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)