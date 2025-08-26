Army QB Ethan Washington sidelined for the 2025 season
Army sophomore quarterback Ethan Washington will miss the entire 2025 football season due to a knee injury he sustained during the team's first preseason scrimmage on August 9. The injury occurred during a non-contact running play, marking a devastating blow for the 6-foot-1, 205-pound dual-threat athlete, who is known for his incredible athleticism. Washington was in a tight competition with senior Dewayne Coleman for the starting quarterback position, with head coach Jeff Monken describing the two as "1a and 1b." The Black Knights now face the challenge of moving forward without one of their most promising young players.
Washington was set to play a significant role this fall, especially following the graduation of Bryson Daily, who holds the FBS record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season. Daily's dynamic play style and dual ability to pass and run made him a key candidate to lead the Army’s triple-option offense. However, an injury has now halted what could have been a breakout season for this talented sophomore, who had shown great promise during spring practices and early preseason workouts. His absence leaves a gap in the team's plans, and now Coleman and others will need to step up to fill that void.
The Army football program and its fans are rallying behind Washington, wishing him a speedy and full recovery. Coach Monken and the team are optimistic about his return and eagerly await his chance to compete for the starting quarterback position in 2026. For now, Washington's main focus will be on rehabilitation, with the Black Knights community supporting him every step of the way.
