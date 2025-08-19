Army running backs coach near the top of the best "30 under 30" coaches in CFB
Army running backs coach Chandler Burks is a relatively recent addition to the Black Knight staff. He came to the Army team in January of 2025 and is slated to coach the running backs in the 2025-26 season. Burks brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the team, aiming to elevate the running back performance to new heights. He comes to the Army with a highlight reel of a college football career that saw him excel as a running back and a quarterback at Kennesaw State.
His versatility on the field has given him unique insights into offensive strategies. Additionally, he also coached at Kennesaw from 2020 to 2024, focusing on the quarterback room. During his tenure there, Burks developed several standout players who went on to have successful collegiate careers. As he transitions to his role with the Black Knights, both the coaching staff and players are excited about the potential impact he can make on the program.
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Time, Opponent (TV)
(all times local)
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA
Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS
Nov. 8: vs. Temple*, noon, CBSSN
Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa*, noon p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 28/29: at UTSA*, TBD, TV TBA
Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS
(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)
(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)
For more Armed Forces news, head over to Armed Forces Sports On SI.