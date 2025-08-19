Army's Brady Small, Paolo Gennarelli named to prestigious Lombardi Award watch list
Exciting news for Army West Point football as junior offensive linemen Brady Small and Paolo Gennarelli have earned spots on the 2025 Lombardi Award Preseason Watch List. This prestigious honor, presented by the Rotary Club of Houston, recognizes the top college football linemen or linebackers who exemplify the discipline, leadership, and character of legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi. Out of over 100 players on the initial list, Small and Gennarelli stand out for their significant contributions to one of the nation's strongest rushing offenses last season.
Brady Small, a 6-foot-3, 313-pound center from Mount Ephraim, New Jersey, has become a key player for the Black Knights' offensive line. A graduate of St. Augustine Preparatory School, he started all the games in 2024, allowing only one sack and three quarterback pressures, which earned him All-AAC First Team honors. His contributions were pivotal in helping Army lead the nation in rushing yards.
Paolo Gennarelli is a 6-foot-1, 310-pound guard from Campton Hills, Illinois, who adds grit and consistency to the Army's offensive line on the right side. A standout from St. Charles North High School, he started every game last year, contributing to the team's powerful ground game. His impressive performance earned him a spot on the Associated Press All-America Third Team as a sophomore. Gennarelli's physical playing style and quick feet make him a key player on the offensive line, capable of opening running lanes and protecting the quarterback effectively.
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Time, Opponent (TV)
(all times local)
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA