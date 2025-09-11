Army's Collin Matteson earns Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week honors
Army senior safety Collin Matteson has added another prestigious award to his growing list of accolades, earning the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for week two of the college football season. The standout from Edmond, Oklahoma, played a pivotal role in Army's defensive dominance against Kansas State, helping the Black Knights secure a victory by limiting their opponent to just 246 total offensive yards.
Matteson showcased his skills with five tackles and three pass breakups during the game. His defining moment came late in the fourth quarter when he intercepted a pass from Kansas State 's Avery Johnson with only 1:35 remaining, sealing the win for Army. This clutch performance highlighted his ability to make game-changing plays under pressure.
The Lott IMPACT Trophy is a unique award in college football, recognizing not only athletic excellence but also character. Named after NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, the award embodies the IMPACT acronym: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity. Each week, a panel of experts selects the top defensive player in the nation for the Player of the Week honor. This recognition also makes Matteson a nominee for the annual Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, to the Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year.
Matteson's leadership and tenacity on the field, combined with his embodiment of the award's core values, make him a deserving recipient of this honor. His performance continues to elevate Army's defense and inspire his team.
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time (EDT), TV
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane, TBD/ TV TBA
Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS
Nov. 8: vs. Temple, noon, CBSSN
Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa, noon p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 28/29: at UTSA, TBD, TV TBA
Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS
(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)
(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)