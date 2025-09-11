Armed Forces Sports

Army's Collin Matteson earns Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week honors

Army safety Collin Matteson has earned the prestigious Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for week two of the college football season. His standout performance was instrumental in the Black Knights upset win over Kansas State.

David Lewis

Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Jackson (4) is tackled by Army Black Knights safety Collin Matteson (30). Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Jackson (4) is tackled by Army Black Knights safety Collin Matteson (30). Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

Army senior safety Collin Matteson has added another prestigious award to his growing list of accolades, earning the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for week two of the college football season. The standout from Edmond, Oklahoma, played a pivotal role in Army's defensive dominance against Kansas State, helping the Black Knights secure a victory by limiting their opponent to just 246 total offensive yards.

Matteson showcased his skills with five tackles and three pass breakups during the game. His defining moment came late in the fourth quarter when he intercepted a pass from Kansas State 's Avery Johnson with only 1:35 remaining, sealing the win for Army. This clutch performance highlighted his ability to make game-changing plays under pressure.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy is a unique award in college football, recognizing not only athletic excellence but also character. Named after NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, the award embodies the IMPACT acronym: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity. Each week, a panel of experts selects the top defensive player in the nation for the Player of the Week honor. This recognition also makes Matteson a nominee for the annual Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, to the Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year.

Matteson's leadership and tenacity on the field, combined with his embodiment of the award's core values, make him a deserving recipient of this honor. His performance continues to elevate Army's defense and inspire his team.

MORE: Army QB Cale Hellums earns Davey O'Brien Award Great 8 spot after week two performance

Collin
Army Black Knights safety Collin Matteson (30) and fellow Black Knight defensive players celebrate an interception late in the game against Kansas State. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

2025 Army Football Schedule

Date, Opponent, Time (EDT), TV

Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 20: vs. North Texas, 12 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 25: at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 4: at UAB, TBD, TV TBA

Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte, noon, CBSSN

Oct. 18: at Tulane, TBD/ TV TBA

Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS

Nov. 8: vs. Temple, noon, CBSSN

Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa, noon p.m., CBSSN

Nov. 28/29: at UTSA, TBD, TV TBA

Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS

(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)

(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)

Follow Armed Services ON SI for more sporting news

Air Force crushes Bucknell 49-13: Cade Harris shines in Falcon Stadium

Navy dominates VMI with powerful rushing attack, wins 52-7

Andre Carter II: a journey from West Point to the NFL

ESPN ranks Navy QB Blake Horvath as 50th best in college football

The Army-Navy game: America's greatest college football rivalry

Published
David Lewis
DAVID LEWIS

Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He’s been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

Home/Army