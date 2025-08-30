Army's nine-game Michie Stadium win streak snapped by FCS Tarleton State in double OT
The Army Black Knights entered their season opener as 14.5-point favorites, ready to defend Michie Stadium against the No. 8 preseason FCS-ranked Tarleton State Texans. But in a heart-pounding double-overtime battle, the Texans stunned Army 30-27, halting the Black Knights' nine-game home win streak and delivering a wake-up call to a team with high expectations.
The Black Knights' offense sputtered out of the gate, turning the ball over three times, including a critical fumble by running back Hayden Reed in the fourth quarter. Despite the slow start, quarterback Dewayne Coleman showed flashes of brilliance in his first career start. Coleman was sharp when pushing the ball downfield, displaying poise and accuracy. However, two second-half interceptions, one due to miscommunication, proved costly and allowed Tarleton State to stay in the game.
On the other side, Tarleton State's fast-paced offense kept Army's defense on its heels all night. The Texans' quarterback, Victor Gabalis, capitalized on Army's conservative defensive approach, which leaned heavily on two-deep zone with defensive backs playing 8-10 yards off the line. With Army rushing just three, they struggled to generate pressure, and Gabalis made them pay, carving them up with quick, precise throws. The Black Knights' zone coverage, designed to limit big plays, failed to do so, as Tarleton State ripped off five plays of 20+ yards.
Tarleton State's defense did not make things easy for Army. Their presnap looks, filled with shifts and disguises, seemed to rattle Coleman at times. Despite the pressure, Coleman showed resilience, and when Army needed a clutch drive at the end of regulation, he was delivering - until an injury sidelined him. Enter backup quarterback Cale Hellums, who led the Black Knights into field goal range, aided by a costly 12-men-on-the-field penalty by Tarleton State. Unfortunately, sophomore kicker Dawson Jones, in his first game, pushed a 43-yard attempt wide, sending the game into overtime.
Army won the overtime coin toss and elected to play defense first. Tarleton State converted a crucial fourth down to keep their drive alive but settled for a field goal. Army's offense, now led by Hellums, managed just two yards in three plays, but Jones redeemed his earlier miss with a 40-yard field goal to force a second overtime.
In the second OT, Army's offense stalled again, failing to get a first down. Jones' 35-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left, opening the door for Tarleton State. The Texans, content to lean on their ground game, rushed for five yards on three carries before senior kicker Brad Larson sealed the upset with a 37-yard field goal right down the middle.
Hayden Reed deserves credit for stepping up in the absence of star running back Kanye Udoh, who transferred in the offseason. Reed ran hard and showed promise, though his fourth-quarter fumble loomed large in the final outcome. For Tarleton State, their decision to run the ball three times with under two minutes left in regulation raised eyebrows. Instead of trusting Gabalis to go win the ball game, they seemed content to play for overtime - a call that nearly cost them.
This loss is disappointing for Army, but the season is long, and the Black Knights need to bounce back. They will travel to face Kansas State next Saturday, September 6, at 7:00 p.m.