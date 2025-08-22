Armed Forces Sports

Army's Paolo Gennarelli shines as Preseason All-American

Army football's Paolo Gennarelli has earned a prestigious spot on Sports Illustrated Now's Preseason First Team All-American list, showcasing his exceptional skills and dedication on the field. Gennarelli's recognition is a testament to his hard work, athleticism, and leadership as a key player on the offensive line.

Army Black Knights offensive lineman Matt Hugenberg (53) lines up at the line of scrimmage against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Paolo Gennarelli, a 6-foot-1, 310-pound guard from Campton Hills, Illinois, has been named to the Sports Illustrated Now Preseason First Team All-American, which is a significant honor for the Army football offensive lineman. Playing on the right side of the line, Gennarelli adds toughness and reliability to the Black Knights' offense. His impressive performance last season, where he started every game, was instrumental in strengthening Army's run game, making him a vital component of their offense.

Gennarelli, a graduate of St. Charles North High School, showcased his skills early in his career. In 2024, his outstanding performance earned him a spot on the Associated Press All-America Third Team, demonstrating his ability to compete at the highest level. His physical style of play, combined with quick feet, enables him to create wide running lanes for Army's running backs and provide crucial protection for the quarterback. This combination of strength and agility makes him an essential part of the team's success.

Gennarelli's recognition as a Preseason First Team All-American underscores his growth and significance to Army Football. His consistency and hard work have established a high standard for the offensive line, and he is expected to lead once again this season. As Army prepares to kick off the 2025 season, both fans and teammates are eager to witness Gennarelli's impact on the field. With his talent and determination, he is proving to be one of the top offensive linemen in college football.

A detailed view of the Army helmet honored the 1st Armored Division. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

