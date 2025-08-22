Army's Paolo Gennarelli shines as Preseason All-American
Paolo Gennarelli, a 6-foot-1, 310-pound guard from Campton Hills, Illinois, has been named to the Sports Illustrated Now Preseason First Team All-American, which is a significant honor for the Army football offensive lineman. Playing on the right side of the line, Gennarelli adds toughness and reliability to the Black Knights' offense. His impressive performance last season, where he started every game, was instrumental in strengthening Army's run game, making him a vital component of their offense.
Gennarelli, a graduate of St. Charles North High School, showcased his skills early in his career. In 2024, his outstanding performance earned him a spot on the Associated Press All-America Third Team, demonstrating his ability to compete at the highest level. His physical style of play, combined with quick feet, enables him to create wide running lanes for Army's running backs and provide crucial protection for the quarterback. This combination of strength and agility makes him an essential part of the team's success.
Gennarelli's recognition as a Preseason First Team All-American underscores his growth and significance to Army Football. His consistency and hard work have established a high standard for the offensive line, and he is expected to lead once again this season. As Army prepares to kick off the 2025 season, both fans and teammates are eager to witness Gennarelli's impact on the field. With his talent and determination, he is proving to be one of the top offensive linemen in college football.
