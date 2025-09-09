Army's performance ranks No. 8 on College Football Zone list, ahead of Oregon and behind Oklahoma
College Football Zone released a ranking of the top ten teams that stood out the most in week two, and Army football earned the No. 8 spot, surpassing teams like Oregon and Toledo but trailing behind USF, Illinois, Baylor, Oklahoma, Missouri, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt.
The Army Black Knights pulled off a stunning 24-21 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats in a thrilling game in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday night. The matchup was a rollercoaster, keeping fans locked in with its intense back-and-forth action.
Kansas State took control early, building a 13-0 lead by the second quarter, beginning with a 34-yard field goal and followed by a 32-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Avery Johnson to Jaron Tibbs. Another field goal from Luis Rodriguez widened their advantage. Army responded just before halftime when Cale Hellums connected with Brady Anderson for a two-yard touchdown pass, narrowing the gap to 13-7.
In the third quarter, Army gained momentum. Hellums scored a one-yard rushing touchdown, putting the Black Knights ahead 14-13. Kansas State fired back with a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown by Bryce Noernberg, plus a two-point conversion, to reclaim the lead at 21-14.
The fourth quarter was all Army. Dawson Jones nailed a 35-yard field goal, bringing the score to 21-17. Army then executed a bold onside kick recovery and marched down the field. With under three minutes remaining, Hellums ran for a 14-yard touchdown, giving Army a 24-21 edge. The Black Knights' defense sealed the deal, stopping Kansas State and clinching the win with a late interception by Army safety Collin Matteson. Army's resilience and clutch performance made this victory one that will not soon be forgotten.
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time (EDT), TV
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane, TBD/ TV TBA
Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS
Nov. 8: vs. Temple, noon, CBSSN
Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa, noon p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 28/29: at UTSA, TBD, TV TBA
Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS
(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)
(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)