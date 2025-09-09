Armed Forces Sports

Army's performance ranks No. 8 on College Football Zone list, ahead of Oregon and behind Oklahoma

Army Black Knights delivered a shocking 24-21 upset over Kansas State in week two, earning the No. 8 spot on College Football Zone's list of most impressive teams.

David Lewis

Army Black Knights safety Collin Matteson (30) and fellow Black Knight defensive players celebrate an interception that sealed the win against Kansas State. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Army Black Knights safety Collin Matteson (30) and fellow Black Knight defensive players celebrate an interception that sealed the win against Kansas State. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

College Football Zone released a ranking of the top ten teams that stood out the most in week two, and Army football earned the No. 8 spot, surpassing teams like Oregon and Toledo but trailing behind USF, Illinois, Baylor, Oklahoma, Missouri, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt.

The Army Black Knights pulled off a stunning 24-21 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats in a thrilling game in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday night. The matchup was a rollercoaster, keeping fans locked in with its intense back-and-forth action.

Kansas State took control early, building a 13-0 lead by the second quarter, beginning with a 34-yard field goal and followed by a 32-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Avery Johnson to Jaron Tibbs. Another field goal from Luis Rodriguez widened their advantage. Army responded just before halftime when Cale Hellums connected with Brady Anderson for a two-yard touchdown pass, narrowing the gap to 13-7.

In the third quarter, Army gained momentum. Hellums scored a one-yard rushing touchdown, putting the Black Knights ahead 14-13. Kansas State fired back with a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown by Bryce Noernberg, plus a two-point conversion, to reclaim the lead at 21-14.

The fourth quarter was all Army. Dawson Jones nailed a 35-yard field goal, bringing the score to 21-17. Army then executed a bold onside kick recovery and marched down the field. With under three minutes remaining, Hellums ran for a 14-yard touchdown, giving Army a 24-21 edge. The Black Knights' defense sealed the deal, stopping Kansas State and clinching the win with a late interception by Army safety Collin Matteson. Army's resilience and clutch performance made this victory one that will not soon be forgotten.

MORE: Army football honors the 1st Infantry Division with unique uniforms vs Kansas State

Cale
Army Black Knights quarterback Cale Hellums (3) finds room to run during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

2025 Army Football Schedule

Date, Opponent, Time (EDT), TV

Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 20: vs. North Texas, 12 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 25: at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 4: at UAB, TBD, TV TBA

Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte, noon, CBSSN

Oct. 18: at Tulane, TBD/ TV TBA

Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS

Nov. 8: vs. Temple, noon, CBSSN

Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa, noon p.m., CBSSN

Nov. 28/29: at UTSA, TBD, TV TBA

Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS

(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)

(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)

Follow Armed Services ON SI for more sporting news

Air Force crushes Bucknell 49-13: Cade Harris shines in Falcon Stadium

Navy dominates VMI with powerful rushing attack, wins 52-7

Andre Carter II: a journey from West Point to the NFL

ESPN ranks Navy QB Blake Horvath as 50th best in college football

The Army-Navy game: America's greatest college football rivalry

Published
David Lewis
DAVID LEWIS

Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He’s been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

Home/Army