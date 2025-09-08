Army safety Collin Matteson earns PFF College Team of the Week honors
In a thrilling 24-21 road victory over Kansas State during week two of the 2025 college football season, Army Black Knights' junior safety Collin Matteson delivered an outstanding performance, earning a spot on the PFF College Team of the Week. The 6'0", 195-pound standout from Edmond, Oklahoma, proved to be a game-changer by sealing the win with a crucial interception and making three pass breakups on Kansas State's final drive. His efforts limited Kansas State's Avery Johnson to a mere 5.2 passer rating when targeted, helping Army secure the upset against a formidable opponent.
Matteson's journey to West Point began at Oklahoma Christian School, where he was an outstanding athlete. Throughout his high school career, he accumulated impressive statistics, including 52 touchdowns, 24 interceptions, 280 tackles, and nearly 5,000 all-purpose yards. His accomplishments earned him several accolades, such as 2022 All-State, 2021 All-City, 2021 Little All-City, and the 2022 District 2A-1 MVP honors. In addition to his athletic achievements, Matteson excelled academically, earning a spot on the Principal's Honor Roll and receiving a Cum Laude Award.
As a key piece of the Black Knights' defense, Matteson's performance against Kansas State highlights his potential as a rising star in college football. Army fans are excited to see more from the talented safety as the season continues.
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time (EDT), TV
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane, TBD/ TV TBA
Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS
Nov. 8: vs. Temple, noon, CBSSN
Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa, noon p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 28/29: at UTSA, TBD, TV TBA
Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS
(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)
(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)