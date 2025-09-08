Armed Forces Sports

Army safety Collin Matteson earns PFF College Team of the Week honors

David Lewis

Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Jackson (4) is tackled by Army Black Knights safety Collin Matteson (30). Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In a thrilling 24-21 road victory over Kansas State during week two of the 2025 college football season, Army Black Knights' junior safety Collin Matteson delivered an outstanding performance, earning a spot on the PFF College Team of the Week. The 6'0", 195-pound standout from Edmond, Oklahoma, proved to be a game-changer by sealing the win with a crucial interception and making three pass breakups on Kansas State's final drive. His efforts limited Kansas State's Avery Johnson to a mere 5.2 passer rating when targeted, helping Army secure the upset against a formidable opponent.

Matteson's journey to West Point began at Oklahoma Christian School, where he was an outstanding athlete. Throughout his high school career, he accumulated impressive statistics, including 52 touchdowns, 24 interceptions, 280 tackles, and nearly 5,000 all-purpose yards. His accomplishments earned him several accolades, such as 2022 All-State, 2021 All-City, 2021 Little All-City, and the 2022 District 2A-1 MVP honors. In addition to his athletic achievements, Matteson excelled academically, earning a spot on the Principal's Honor Roll and receiving a Cum Laude Award.

As a key piece of the Black Knights' defense, Matteson's performance against Kansas State highlights his potential as a rising star in college football. Army fans are excited to see more from the talented safety as the season continues.


MORE: Cale Hellums sets Army rushing record, leads Black Knights to a 24-21 upset over Kansas State

2025 Army Football Schedule

Date, Opponent, Time (EDT), TV

Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 20: vs. North Texas, 12 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 25: at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 4: at UAB, TBD, TV TBA

Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte, noon, CBSSN

Oct. 18: at Tulane, TBD/ TV TBA

Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS

Nov. 8: vs. Temple, noon, CBSSN

Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa, noon p.m., CBSSN

Nov. 28/29: at UTSA, TBD, TV TBA

Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS

(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)

(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)

