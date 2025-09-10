Army safety continues to pile up awards after performance against Kansas State
The awards keep coming in for Army Black Knights safety Collin Matteson. He just earned the prestigious Nagurski Trophy National Defensive Player of the Week award, which highlights the top defensive performances across the nation. Not only that, but he has also been named to the award’s official watch list, further recognizing his exceptional skills and contributions to the team.
These accolades stem from his dominant performance against the Kansas State Wildcats, where he showcased his ability to read plays and make crucial tackles. As a heavy underdog in the game, Army managed to pull off an improbable victory, much to the delight of its fans.
The Army effectively employed a suffocating defense, with Matteson leading the charge alongside his teammates. Their relentless pressure on the opposing offense disrupted plays and stifled scoring opportunities. Additionally, the Black Knights boasted a heavy and dominant run game that allowed them to control the clock, limiting Kansas State's chances to retaliate. As the game progressed, it became evident that Army's strategy was working, ultimately resulting in a hard-fought yet unexpected win, which will be remembered as a defining moment for the season.
The recognition for Matteson serves as a testament to his hard work, dedication, and commitment to the sport. It has also drawn attention to the team's overall tenacity, positioning them as a competitive force to be reckoned with in college football.
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Time, Opponent (TV)
(all times local)
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA
Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS
Nov. 8: vs. Temple*, noon, CBSSN
Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa*, noon p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 28/29: at UTSA*, TBD, TV TBA
Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS
(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)
(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)
Follow Armed Services ON SI for more sporting news