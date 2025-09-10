Armed Forces Sports

Army safety continues to pile up awards after performance against Kansas State

Jerred Johnson

Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Jackson (4) is tackled by Army Black Knights safety Collin Matteson (30) Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Jackson (4) is tackled by Army Black Knights safety Collin Matteson (30) Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

The awards keep coming in for Army Black Knights safety Collin Matteson. He just earned the prestigious Nagurski Trophy National Defensive Player of the Week award, which highlights the top defensive performances across the nation. Not only that, but he has also been named to the award’s official watch list, further recognizing his exceptional skills and contributions to the team.

These accolades stem from his dominant performance against the Kansas State Wildcats, where he showcased his ability to read plays and make crucial tackles. As a heavy underdog in the game, Army managed to pull off an improbable victory, much to the delight of its fans.

The Army effectively employed a suffocating defense, with Matteson leading the charge alongside his teammates. Their relentless pressure on the opposing offense disrupted plays and stifled scoring opportunities. Additionally, the Black Knights boasted a heavy and dominant run game that allowed them to control the clock, limiting Kansas State's chances to retaliate. As the game progressed, it became evident that Army's strategy was working, ultimately resulting in a hard-fought yet unexpected win, which will be remembered as a defining moment for the season.

The recognition for Matteson serves as a testament to his hard work, dedication, and commitment to the sport. It has also drawn attention to the team's overall tenacity, positioning them as a competitive force to be reckoned with in college football.

Matteso
Army Black Knights safety Collin Matteson (30) and fellow Black Knight defensive players celebrate an intereception i. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

2025 Army Football Schedule

Date, Time, Opponent (TV)

(all times local)

Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA

Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN

Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA

Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS

Nov. 8: vs. Temple*, noon, CBSSN

Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa*, noon p.m., CBSSN

Nov. 28/29: at UTSA*, TBD, TV TBA

Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS

(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)

(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)

Follow Armed Services ON SI for more sporting news

Navy head coach thinks the offense will continue to be elite because of Blake Horvath

Andre Carter II: a journey from West Point to the NFL

ESPN ranks Navy QB Blake Horvath as 50th best in college football

Navy safety Seth English named on the 2025 Comeback Player of the Year Award watch list

The Army-Navy game: America's greatest college football rivalry

Former Air Force pitcher and current Pittsburgh Pirate Paul Skenes is the favorite to win the NL Cy Young award

Rayuan Lane III: From Navy star to Jaguars rookie following policy change

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Home/Army