Army West Point Black Knights Hockey Eliminated from AHA Playoffs
The Army West Point Black Knights men’s hockey team was one step away from a winner-take-all title game in Atlantic Hockey America. But the Black Knights couldn’t overcome the AHA’s top seed.
The Black Knights (16-19-2, 14-10-2 AHA) went to Worcester, Mass., and fell to the Holy Cross Crusaders (23-13-2, 19-5-2) in a two-game sweep, as they lost Game 1, 3-2, in overtime and Game 2, 5-1.
The Crusaders will face Bentley in the AHA title game next week. The winner will receive an automatic berth into the NCAA playoffs.
Army’s best chance to put Holy Cross on edge came in the first game. The Black Knights outshot the Crusaders, 47-39, remained aggressive on the puck and got a terrific night from their goaltender, JJ Cataldo, as he had 36 saves.
Yet, the Black Knights were working from behind throughout the game. Down 1-0 in the first period, Mac Gadowsky scored for the fourth time in the postseason off a rebound of a shot save by Holy Cross goaltender Thomas Gale.
The Crusaders grabbed the lead late in the first period and the Black Knights responded in the second period. Army caught Holy Cross in a 5-on-3 situation and tied the game on Barron Woodring’s goal, which went off the back of Gale. Gadowsky and Jack Ivey were credited with the assists.
Incredibly, the Crusaders were called for a penalty on the goal, extending the 5-of-3 edge for the Black Knights, but they were unable to score. In the third period, Vincent Salice slammed home a loose puck but was ruled offsides after a Holy Cross challenge.
It led up to the Crusaders’ game-winning goal 3:15 into overtime as Devil Phillips handled the honors for Holy Cross. The win snapped Army’s six-game winning streak in games that went beyond 60 minutes.
The clincher got away from the Black Knights quickly. Holy Cross jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period and an eventual 4-0 lead which proved insurmountable on their home ice. Army’s only goal came late in the second period from Nik Hong as he tipped in a pass from Pierce Patterson.
With Holy Cross firmly in control, Army was never able to make it a two-goal game.
Before the series, Army learned that Gadowsky was named to the All-Atlantic Hockey First Team, and that Ivey was named to the AHA All-Rookie Team. Both will be back next year for the Black Knights.