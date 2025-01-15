Army West Point Black Knights Offensive Line Star Earns All-America Spot
The 2024 college football season was an incredibly successful one for the Army West Point Black Knights.
They won a program-record 12 games, which includes an American Athletic Conference championship in their first year as a member and was capped off with a victory in the Independence Bowl over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
Given how much success the team had on the field, it should come as no surprise that players and coaches are receiving a ton of postseason accolades recognizing their work.
One player who can add another impressive honor to his resume is offensive lineman Bill Katsigiannis.
He was selected by ESPN to their college football 2024 All-America Team. The Army star was selected to the second team as an offensive guard, with Tyler Booker of the Alabama Crimson Tide being named to the first team.
Joining Katsigiannis on the second team at guard was Willie Lampkin of the North Carolina Tar Heels. Cooper Mays of the Tennessee Volunteers, Josh Conerly Jr. of the Oregon Ducks and Wyatt Milum of the West Virginia Mountaineers rounded out the unit.
A reason that the Black Knights found so much success during the campaign was because of how dominant their offensive line was from start to finish.
They led the nation with 300.5 rushing yards per game, as they regularly opened up holes for quarterback Bryson Daily and running back Kanye Udoh to plow through. Five different players averaged at least 5.2 yards per carry as their ground attack was unstoppable.
Katsgiannis, who is regarded as the best player among the bunch, was also selected to the Sports Illustrated First-Team All-America squad, while Daily was an honorable mention.
A native of Katy, Texas, the 2024 campaign was actually the first time that the senior guard was in the starting lineup. He made the most of that opportunity, turning in a stellar performance and putting himself on the radar for some scouts.
Katsgiannis and the entire starting offensive line, which includes left tackle Connor Finucane, center Brady Small, right guard Paolo Gennarelli and right tackle Lucas Scott were all recognized for starting every game in 2024 with the Joe Moore Award.
That is given annually to the best offensive line in college football that exemplifies everything it means to dominate in the trenches with toughness, teamwork and consistency.
The star guard was also named to the All-AAC First Team, as he finished his collegiate career with the Black Knights on an incredibly high note.