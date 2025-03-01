Army West Point Black Knights Reveal Updated 2025 Football Schedule
The Army West Point Black Knights football team will play five home games, travel to face last year’s conference championship game opponent and face both service academy rivals away from Michie Stadium as they revealed their 2025 football schedule on Friday.
The dates for the Black Knights’ non-conference games were generally known. Most of Friday’s reveal was around its American Athletic Conference football games.
Army enters its second season participating in the AAC as a football-only member. In the Black Knights’ debut, they went undefeated in conference action and won their first league title in program history by defeating the Tulane Green Wave at home.
The Black Knights set a program record with 12 victories after claiming a win in the Independence Bowl.
Army and Tulane will get a rematch, but it will in in New Orleans at Yulman Stadium on Oct. 18.
The Black Knights won’t play consecutive home games in 2025 and will face both the Air Force Falcons and the Navy Midshipmen away from home, the latter being a traditional part of their rivalry.
Army will travel to Air Force on Nov. 1. Army and Navy will play their annual showdown on Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. eastern as the 126th playing of the game returns to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
A few games also have flexibility. Army’s conference game with the East Carolina Pirates will either be Sept. 25 or Sept. 27. It’s finale with the UTSA Roadrunners will be either Nov. 28 or 29. If the Black Knights reach the AAC title game again, it will be played either Dec. 5 or 6.
In May, the AAC will release broadcast and kick-time information for most non-Saturday games and the first three weeks of the season. Army will announce its home game kick-off times on CBSSN around that time. Army home games will continue to be broadcast on CBS Sports Network through 2028.
2025 Army Football Schedule
Fri., Aug. 29 — Tarleton State, TBD
Sat., Sept. 6 — at Kansas State, TBD
Sat., Sept. 13 — Open
Sat., Sept. 20 — North Texas*, TBD
Thu/Sat., Sept. 25/27 — at East Carolina*, TBD
Sat., Oct. 4 — at UAB*, TBD
Sat., Oct. 11 — Charlotte*, TBD
Sat., Oct. 18 — at Tulane*, TBD
Sat., Oct. 25 — Open
Sat., Nov. 1 — at Air Force, TBD
Sat., Nov. 8 — Temple*, TBD
Sat., Nov. 15 — Open
Sat., Nov. 22 — Tulsa*, TBD
Fri/Sat., Nov. 28/29 — at UTSA*, TBD
Fri/Sat., Dec. 5/6 — AAC Championship Game (#1 vs. #2, hosted on #1 seed campus)
Sat., Dec. 13 — vs. Navy@, 3 p.m.
Home games in Bold; times eastern; *-American Athletic Conference game; @-126th Army-Navy Game presented by USAA, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Md.