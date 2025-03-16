Army West Point Falls in Patriot League Women’s Basketball Title Game
The Army West Point Black Knights women’s basketball team failed to end its near decade-long NCAA Tournament drought on Sunday.
Army (24-7) had its chance to beat the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (27-6) in the Patriot League Tournament final, but fell short in a 74-62 loss in Bethlehem, Penn.
The Mountain Hawks will receive the Patriot League’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament, with the field to be announced later on Sunday.
The Black Knights will wait to see if they are invited to either the WBIT or the WNIT. With their record, they have a shot to continue their season. If so, it would be their first postseason berth under coach Missy Traversi.
Army had not beaten Lehigh in either of their previous meetings in regular season play, with the Mountain Hawks winning the first game, 90-51, and the second game, 76-61.
This meeting was much closer.
The Black Knights and Mountain Hawks basically played to a draw in the first half, with Army taking a 32-30 lead into the locker room. But Lehigh came out in the second half, made some adjustments, and took the lead after three quarters, 50-45.
The Mountain Hawks got control of the game in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Black Knights, 24-17, in the final 10 minutes to claim the victory.
Trinity Hardy had a terrific game for Army, as she finished with 20 points and two steals. The only blemish was missing all five of her 3-point attempts. Camryn Tade picked up the slack with 17 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. She also had three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Fiona Hastick added 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Reese Ericson, one of Army’s best 3-pointt shooters, was held to five points.
Maddie Albrecht, Colleen McQuillen and Lily Fandre had 13 points each for Lehigh. Albrecht also had 10 rebounds.
Patriot League 2025 women’s basketball tournament
First Round - Saturday
No. 7 Lafayette 87, No. 10 American 53
No. 9 seed at No. 8 Boston U 75, Loyola (MD) 51
Quarterfinal Round - Monday
No. 1 Lehigh 62, No. 8 Boston U 44
No. 2 Army West Point 55, No. 7 Lafayette 40
No. 6 Bucknell 63, No. 3 Colgate 58
No. 5 Holy Cross 66, No. 4 Navy 52
Semifinal Round - Thursday
No. 1 Lehigh 65, No. 5 Holy Cross 44
No. 2 Army West Point 49, No. 6 Bucknell 39
Patriot League Championship Game - Sunday
No. 1 Lehigh 74, No. 2 Army West Point 62