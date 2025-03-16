Armed Forces Sports

Army West Point Falls in Patriot League Women’s Basketball Title Game

The Army West Point Black Knights women’s basketball team could still find their way to the postseason if they’re selected to another event.

Army's Reese Ericson looks for an open teammate as Emmanuel College's Kiera Eubanks covers her during Monday's game on November 7, 2022.
Army's Reese Ericson looks for an open teammate as Emmanuel College's Kiera Eubanks covers her during Monday's game on November 7, 2022. / Patrick Oehler/Times Herald-Record / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Army West Point Black Knights women’s basketball team failed to end its near decade-long NCAA Tournament drought on Sunday.

Army (24-7) had its chance to beat the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (27-6) in the Patriot League Tournament final, but fell short in a 74-62 loss in Bethlehem, Penn.

The Mountain Hawks will receive the Patriot League’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament, with the field to be announced later on Sunday.

The Black Knights will wait to see if they are invited to either the WBIT or the WNIT. With their record, they have a shot to continue their season. If so, it would be their first postseason berth under coach Missy Traversi.

Army had not beaten Lehigh in either of their previous meetings in regular season play, with the Mountain Hawks winning the first game, 90-51, and the second game, 76-61.

This meeting was much closer.

The Black Knights and Mountain Hawks basically played to a draw in the first half, with Army taking a 32-30 lead into the locker room. But Lehigh came out in the second half, made some adjustments, and took the lead after three quarters, 50-45.

The Mountain Hawks got control of the game in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Black Knights, 24-17, in the final 10 minutes to claim the victory.

Trinity Hardy had a terrific game for Army, as she finished with 20 points and two steals. The only blemish was missing all five of her 3-point attempts. Camryn Tade picked up the slack with 17 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. She also had three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Fiona Hastick added 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Reese Ericson, one of Army’s best 3-pointt shooters, was held to five points.

Maddie Albrecht, Colleen McQuillen and Lily Fandre had 13 points each for Lehigh. Albrecht also had 10 rebounds.

Patriot League 2025 women’s basketball tournament

First Round - Saturday

No. 7 Lafayette 87, No. 10 American 53

No. 9 seed at No. 8 Boston U 75, Loyola (MD) 51

Quarterfinal Round - Monday

No. 1 Lehigh 62, No. 8 Boston U 44

No. 2 Army West Point 55, No. 7 Lafayette 40

No. 6 Bucknell 63, No. 3 Colgate 58

No. 5 Holy Cross 66, No. 4 Navy 52

Semifinal Round - Thursday

No. 1 Lehigh 65, No. 5 Holy Cross 44

No. 2 Army West Point 49, No. 6 Bucknell 39

Patriot League Championship Game - Sunday

No. 1 Lehigh 74, No. 2 Army West Point 62

