Army West Point Football Places Six on CFN Preseason All-ACC Team
The Army West Point Black Knights football team was well-represented on the College Football News All-American Athletic Conference preseason team released earlier this week
The team was released in advance of the official all-AAC preseason team, which will be unveiled next week during the league’s media days in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday and Friday.
The Black Knights had six players selected, including three on the first team and three on the second team.
First-team selections included inside linebacker Andon Thomas, offensive lineman Brady Small, and offensive lineman Paolo Gennarelli.
Small and Gennarelli are the only returning starters from a unit that was named the winner of the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line.
The pair helped the Black Knights put together the nation’s No. 1 rushing offense, as they gained 300.5 yards per game.
Thomas led the team with 98 total tackles, 48 solo tackles and 50 assists. He also had 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and four passes defended.
Second-team selections included running back Noah Short, inside linebacker Kalib Fortner and safety Casey Larkin.
Short finished third for the Black Knights in all-purpose yards (887) and rushing (569) and second in receiving yards (318). He also had three receiving and two rushing touchdowns.
Fortner was the Army-Navy Game MVP and the Independence Bowl defensive player of the game. He was second on the team with 81 total tackles (42 solo). He also led the team with 8.5 tackles for loss and added two sacks.
Larkin returns after a campaign in which he tied for the team lead with four interceptions and finished fourth on the team with 51 tackles.
Many of these players were instrumental in Army’s historic season in 2024.
Army won its first conference championship in program history last season, as the Black Knights joined the AAC as an affiliate member, went undefeated in league play and defeated Tulane, 35-14, in the title game played at Michie Stadium.
They finished the season ranked in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time. Army won 12 games for the first time. Quarterback Bryson Daily finished with the highest Heisman Trophy placing for an Army player since the 1950s.
Army’s defense was the best in the conference last season, averaging 15.5 points allowed per game.
