Army West Point Lacrosse Stars Claim Top Patriot League Weekly Honors
Three different Army West Point Black Knights lacrosse players earned major weekly honors from the Patriot League recently.
In women’s lacrosse, Allison Reilly was named attacker of the week for the fourth time this season while Brigid Duffy collected her fourth midfielder of the week prize. Teammate Sarah Chernik was named an honorable mention.
Reilly had eight points (six goals and two assists) in the Black Knights’ 16-13 win over American. Her final goal of the match was the game-winner for Army. She is tied for the most assists in program history with 86 and leads the Patriot League with 6.09 points per game.
Duffy had six goals, two assists and nine draw controls against American. She leads the Patriot League in goals per game (4.00) and is second in caused turnovers per game (2.18) and ground balls per game (2.82).
Chernik won seven draw controls and picked up three ground balls for Army. The Black Knights are tied for second place in the league standings.
In men’s lacrosse, long stick midfielder Ryan Nixon earned Patriot League defensive player of the week. Goalkeeper Sean Byrne, attacker Jackson Eicher and attacker Hill Plunkett were honorable mentions.
Nixon had six ground balls and three turnovers caused in the Black Knights’ 13-7 win over the Colgate Raiders. He’s helped Army to the nation’s lead in scoring margin (7.50), scoring defense (6.10) and goals allowed (61).
Byrne had 13 saves and helped hold the Raiders scoreless in two different quarters and leads both the Patriot League and the NCAA in goals-against average (6.03) and save percentage (.671). Eicher had five goals and two assists against Colgate, which was his sixth hat trick of the season.
He ranks second in goals per game, third in points per game (6.00), tied for fifth in points (60), fifth in goals (35), ninth in assists per game (2.50) and 11th in assists (25).
Plunkett had a season-high five points (two goals, three assists) in what was his fifth multiple-goal game of the campaign.
In baseball, designated hitter William Parker and right-handed pitcher Joe Valchar were both named honorable mention.
Parker hit .333 with five RBI and two doubles in a four-game series against the Holy Cross Crusaders. He had two multiple-hit games.
Valchar was the winning pitcher in one of the two victories against the Crusaders, as he threw a career-high eight scoreless innings to finish off a doubleheader. He gave four hits and walked two hitters.
In softball, infielder Taylor Brown was named an honorable mention.
Brown led the Black Knights for the week with a .538 batting average and .533 on-base percentage. She had seven hits, including a 4-for-4 game against Villanova that included three points and 11 assists at shortstop.