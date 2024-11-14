Army West Point Men’s Basketball Schedules Huge Veterans Day Game
Shortly after Army West Point faced Duke in men’s basketball, the two programs announced the remaining game sites for their three-game series that started last week.
Turns out that next year, on Veterans Day, the Duke Blue Devils will play the Black Knights a visit at Christl Arena. The game is set for Nov. 11.
The 2026 meeting will be back at Cameron Indoor Arena in Durham, N.C.
The last time the Blue Devils visited West Point was Nov. 6, 1997, a 78-45 Duke victory. That game ranks as the sixth highest-attended game (5,055) in Christl Arena history, only behind five editions of the Army-Navy Game.
Army held special significance for retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. He was a cadet at West Point and played basketball, where he was coached by another college basketball legend, Bobby Knight.
Krzyzewski also coached Army from 1975-80 before he left the job to take over at Duke. He was 73-59 with Army and finished his coaching career with 1,202 victories, the most all-time in Division I basketball.
"We are thrilled to compete against one of the finest basketball programs in the country, especially on Veteran's Day, which holds significant meaning to both programs,” Army director of athletics Mike Buddie said in a statement.
The Black Knights dropped their first game of the season, 100-58, against Duke last week at Cameron Indoor.
Jalen Rucker led the Black Knights with 17 points, hitting 5-of-nine attempts from beyond the 3-point line. Josh Scovens contributed 16 points and tied for the team-high with seven rebounds.
The game allowed Army to face one of the premier young players in college basketball, Duke freshman Cooper Flagg, who was the country’s No. 1 prospect and is considered by many to be a possible No. 1 overall pick in next June’s NBA Draft.
The Black Knights bounced back on Tuesday to beat Mount St. Mary’s, 101-48, at Christl Arena. Army shot 53.4% for the game and won the battle on the glass, 40-35.
The Black Knights set two single-game program records as they made 18 3-pointers, surpassing the previous record set in 2016 against Air Force. Army had 30 assists, breaking the single-game assist record established in 2019.
Ryan Curry led with 20 points, including six 3-pointers Rucker and Scovens contributed 19 and 18 points, respectively.
Army will play Marist on Friday.