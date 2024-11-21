Army West Point Women’s Basketball Wins Second Straight Overtime Contest
For the second straight game, the Army West Point women’s basketball team found itself playing in overtime, as they overcame NJIT, 69-68, in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday.
Army (5-1) was coming off a 57-51 overtime win over Air Force in the Silver Star matchup last week. It was the Black Knights’ last home game until December.
Against NJIT (2-4), regulation came down to the final seconds, as NJIT took the lead from Army in the final minute with a four-point surge. But, Army’s Camryn Tade dropped in a second-chance layup in the final seconds, ensuring a tie and sending the game to overtime.
Overtime was back-and-forth offensively, but Army took the lead for good with a layup by Kya Smith after an offensive rebounds. On the other end, a steal by Trinity Hardy sealed the victory for Army.
Neither team shot 40% for the game and both teams struggled from the arc, as Army shot 24.1% and NJIT shot 28.6% from distance. Army overcame a 46-39 rebounding deficit and a 16-11 turnover deficit to win the game.
Army led the game, 18-15, after the first quarter but NJIT tied it going into halftime, 35-35. Alejandra Zuniga led the way with 25 points for the game, including a 5-for-9 performance at the free-throw line. She, along with Trinity Williams and her 14 points and 14 rebounds, kept NJIT in the contest the entire way.
Army fell behind by four points after the third quarter, 48-44, but bounced back for force overtime with a 14-10 fourth quarter.
Hardy led the Black Knights by recorded the team’s first double-double of the season, as she posted 22 points and 11 rebounds, along with four steals. Tade followed closely with a season-high 15 points and nine rebounds.
Fiona Hastick scored 13 points for Army while Reese Ericson added 11 points. The pair combined for five made 3-pointers.
Army’s next four games are away from West Point as the road trip continues at UMass on Saturday.
After a break for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Black Knights head to Erie, Pa., to take on Mercyhurst on Dec. 3, followed by a trip to Durham N.H., to take on New Hampshire on Dec. 7. Army wraps up its extended group of road games at Howard in Washington D.C. on Dec. 13. Army won’t play another home game until Dec. 29.