Army Women’s Basketball Falls to Rutgers to End WNIT Postseason Run
The Army West Point Black Knights women’s basketball team failed in its attempt to reach the third round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Sunday.
The Black Knights (25-8) faced the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-19) and lost, 71-60, even with the huge disparity in victories this season between the two teams.
The loss ended the run of the three service academies in the WNIT, though Army got farther than both the Navy Midshipmen and the Air Force Falcons. Both lost their first-round games.
The Scarlet Knights grabbed the lead from the start, as they held a 24-17 lead after the first quarter. The Black Knights couldn’t get their footing in the second quarter, as they were outscored, 16-10 and fell behind 40-27 at halftime.
The Black Knights did make it a game after the third quarter. Some halftime adjustments allowed them to outscore the Scarlet Knights, 20-12, to trim the lead to 52-47.
But, Rutgers pulled way by outscoring Army in the fourth quarter, 19-13, to claim the victory and move on to the Super 16 round of the WNIT next week.
Camryn Tade led the Black Knights with 13 points. She also had eight rebounds, an assist and a steal. Fiona Hastick added 12 points, with three rebounds, four assists and three steals. She was 1-of-10 from the 3-point line as Army struggled the entire game from distance.
Kya Smith scored 11 points for Army, with five rebounds and three steals.
JoJo Lacey led four Scarlet Knights in double figures with 17 points. Zachara Perkins and Awa Sidibe each had 13 points, with Perkins also chipping in nine rebounds. Destiny Adams added 12 points along with 10 rebounds for a double-double.
WNIT 2025 Postseason Tournament
All times eastern
Second Round
Sunday
Rutgers 71, Army West Point 60
Duquesne 73, Miami (OH) 66
Butler 71, UIC 54
Buffalo 84, UMass 82
Illinois State 90, Western Illinois 80
Lindenwood 67, Tarleton State 59
Southern Indiana 60, Campbell 51
Monday
UT Arlington vs. North Texas, 7 p.m.
Howard vs. College of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga vs. Troy, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern vs. Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian vs. Central Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico State vs. North Dakota State, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley vs. Washington State, 9 p.m.
Tuesday
Old Dominion vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Coppin State vs. Cleveland State, TBA