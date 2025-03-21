Army Women’s Basketball Outlasts Bryant in First-Round WNIT Thriller
The Army West Point Black Knights women’s basketball team fought on for another game in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament after slipping past the Bryant Bulldogs, 59-58, on Thursday night.
The Black Knights (25-7) will advance to the second round where it will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights between Sunday and Tuesday. The date and time is to be determined, but the game is expected to be on campus at Rutgers.
Army was down 11 points, 53-42, with 8:22 left before it rallied to claim the victory. From that point, the Black Knights outscored the Bulldogs, 17-5, to pull out the win.
The Black Knights tied the game for the first time in the quarter on a Fiona Hastick jumper with 2:30 left. Bryant took the lead back with a pair of free throws from Nia Scott with 2:09 left. But, Army got the go-ahead three-point play from Hastick with 48 seconds left.
Hastick scored the final eight points of the game for Army and she led the team with 22 points. Soleil Montrose scored 12 points off the bench for the Black Knights, while Trinity Hardy added 10 points.
The Black Knights survived three shots by the Bulldogs in the final seconds to claim the victory and move into the second round.
Army won its first WNIT game in program history. The Black Knights previously played in the tournament in 2013 and 2015.
The other two service academies start their WNIT journeys later this week.
Air Force (18-14) will host Utah Valley on Friday at 8:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. local) and will be the only service academy to host a first-round game.
The Falcons are looking for their second WNIT victory in program history and won that game in 2022. This will be the first time the Falcons have hosted a postseason game at Clune Arena.
The Falcons are 3-4 all-time against Utah Valley.
Navy (19-11) will play its first-round game at Old Dominion on Saturday at 2 p.m. This is Navy’s seventh postseason bid since the program went Division I. Navy is looking for its first 20-win season since 2017-18 and is returning to the WNIT for the first time since that season.
WNIT 2025 Postseason Tournament
All times eastern
First Round: Thursday
Army West Point 59, Bryant 58
Campbell 57, Coastal Carolina 55
Duquesne 70, Longwood 68
UMass 86, Stonehill 40
Western Illinois 89, Lipscomb 74
Abilene Christian 86, Northwestern State 59
UT Arlington 78, Incarnate Word 52
Texas Southern 54, Saint Mary’s 50
Lindenwood 76, Tulsa 60
New Mexico State 54, Pacific 49
Friday
Siena (17-13) at Howard (21-11), 7 p.m.
UAB (16-15) at UIC (14-17), 8 p.m.
Utah Valley (18-12) at Air Force (18-14), 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Navy (19-11) at Old Dominion (17-15), 2 p.m.
Alabama A&M (21-10) at Chattanooga (16-14), 2 p.m.
Coppin State (18-14) at Colgate (23-9), 5 p.m.
Round 2
In bracket order (dates, times, locations TBA)
March 23-25
Army West Point vs. Rutgers, TBA
Duquesne vs. Miami (OH), TBA
UMass vs. Buffalo, TBA
Campbell vs. Southern Indiana, TBA
UT Arlington vs. North Texas, TBA
Abilene Christian vs. Central Arkansas, TBA
Western Illinois vs. Illinois State, TBA
Lindenwood vs. Tarleton State, TBA
Texas Southern vs. Louisiana Tech, TBA
New Mexico State vs. North Dakota State, TBA
Chattanooga/Alabama A&M vs. Troy, TBA
Air Force/Utah Valley vs. Washington State, TBA
Howard/Siena vs. College of Charleston, TBA
Colgate/Coppin State vs. Cleveland State, TBA
Old Dominion/Navy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, TBA
UIC/UAB vs. Butler, TBA
Super 16 - March 26-28, 2025
Great 8 - March 29-31, 2025
Fab 4 - April 1-2, 2025
Championship - Saturday, April 5 at 3 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)