Army Women’s Lacrosse Sets New Programs Standards in Undefeated Week
Setting one new program standard in one week is one thing. Doing it twice in one week is quite another.
But that’s what the Army West Point Black Knights women’s lacrosse team did during a 2-0 week that wrapped up on Saturday with a 21-2 win over the Lafayette Leopards in Patriot League action.
The week started with a showdown at Michie Stadium against Stanford in a rare mid-week showdown between the Black Knights and one of the highest-ranked teams in the country. The Cardinal entered the game as the nation’s No. 4 team and left with a 12-9 loss to Army.
The significance? It was the highest-ranked team the women’s lacrosse team had ever defeated. It was the first time the Black Knights had defeated a Top 5 team and just the second time they had defeated a Top 10 team.
It was the fifth victory in program history over a ranked opponent, all under current coach Michelle Tumolo.
Brigid Duffy and Allison Reilly had big games for the Black Knights. Duffy had six points, with two goals and four assists, along with five caused turnovers, eight draw controls and two ground balls. Reilly had a team-high five goals, all in the first half, and finished with seven points, adding two assists.
Lindsey Serafine made a season-high nine saves in goal for the Black Knights, including eight stops in the second half.
On Saturday, in a sport known for high scores, the Black Knights (8-2, 3-1 in Patriot) matched a program record for fewest goals allowed in a game as the Leopards (5-6, 1-3) managed just two tallies in the contest.
Oddly, the last time Army allowed just two goals in a game happened to be against the Leopards back in 2022.
Serafine had another great game in goal for the Black Knights, as she set a new season high with 10 saves and gave up just one goal. Lafayette scored one goal in the first quarter and the other in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, Army’s offense jumped on Lafayette early and often.
Reilly had nine points through five goals and four assists while Duffy had a game-high seven goals to go along with seven draw controls and three ground balls. Lily Valentini netted a hat trick for Army, while Gabrielle Mirak added a pair of goals and Chloe Garrett had a three-point effort.
Army is back on the road next weekend as it faces the American University Eagles in Washington D.C. on Saturday at noon.