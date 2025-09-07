Cale Hellums sets Army rushing record, leads Black Knights to a 24-21 upset over Kansas State
In a stunning 24-21 upset, Army quarterback Cale Hellums led the Black Knights to an exciting road victory over Kansas State in his first collegiate start. Hellums set an academy record with 41 carries, gaining 124 yards and scoring two touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. His performance was the backbone of Army's powerful ground game, which featured the team running the ball 70 times out of a total of 82 offensive plays.
Hellums's toughness and clutch performance were crucial as Army relied on its rushing attack to dominate the game. The Black Knights' strategy proved effective, particularly in the second half, where they successfully converted all five of their fourth-down attempts, finishing the game with a total of 6-for-7 on fourth downs. These successful conversions kept their drives alive and allowed Army to control the pace against a tough Kansas State defense.
The victory marked the Army's first win against a Big 12 opponent since 2006, making it a historic moment for the program. Hellums's outstanding performance earned him a well-deserved helmet sticker from ESPN, recognizing his crucial role in the upset. His record-breaking day showcased not only his skill but also the resilience and teamwork that characterized Army's gritty performance, demonstrating their ability to compete with and defeat a formidable opponent on the road.
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time (EDT), TV
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane, TBD/ TV TBA
Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS
Nov. 8: vs. Temple, noon, CBSSN
Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa, noon p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 28/29: at UTSA, TBD, TV TBA
Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS
(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)
(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)