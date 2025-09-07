Armed Forces Sports

Cale Hellums sets Army rushing record, leads Black Knights to a 24-21 upset over Kansas State

Army quarterback Cale Hellums delivered a record-breaking performance in his first collegiate start, leading the Black Knights to a 24-21 victory over Kansas State.

David Lewis

Army Black Knights quarterback Cale Hellums (3) runs from several Kansas State Wildcats defenders during the fourth quarter. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In a stunning 24-21 upset, Army quarterback Cale Hellums led the Black Knights to an exciting road victory over Kansas State in his first collegiate start. Hellums set an academy record with 41 carries, gaining 124 yards and scoring two touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. His performance was the backbone of Army's powerful ground game, which featured the team running the ball 70 times out of a total of 82 offensive plays.

Hellums's toughness and clutch performance were crucial as Army relied on its rushing attack to dominate the game. The Black Knights' strategy proved effective, particularly in the second half, where they successfully converted all five of their fourth-down attempts, finishing the game with a total of 6-for-7 on fourth downs. These successful conversions kept their drives alive and allowed Army to control the pace against a tough Kansas State defense.

The victory marked the Army's first win against a Big 12 opponent since 2006, making it a historic moment for the program. Hellums's outstanding performance earned him a well-deserved helmet sticker from ESPN, recognizing his crucial role in the upset. His record-breaking day showcased not only his skill but also the resilience and teamwork that characterized Army's gritty performance, demonstrating their ability to compete with and defeat a formidable opponent on the road.

Army Black Knights quarterback Cale Hellums (3) looks to the sideline for a play during the third quarter. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Published
Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He’s been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

