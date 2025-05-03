Colgate Raiders Beat Army Black Knights in Patriot League Men's Lacrosse Tourney
The Army West Point Black Knights men’s lacrosse team was the best team in the Patriot League’s regular season and earned the right to host its tournament.
It didn’t help.
The Black Knights (12-2), after winning all but one of their eight Patriot League games, fell to the No. 5 seeded Colgate Raiders (9-7), 16-13, on Friday at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y.
Just a month ago, the Black Knights defeated Colgate, 13-7, on the road in Hamilton, N.Y. On Friday, the Raiders got their revenge — and an invitation to Sunday’s title game.
The Black Knights will host that game and will have to watch the Raiders take on No. 2 seed Boston University, which defeated No. 3 seed Lafayette, 12-10. Sunday’s game is set for 11:30 a.m.
Army, which is ranked No. 12 in NCAA RPI and No. 4 by Inside Lacrosse’s coaches poll, will have to wait until the selection show on Sunday night to see if they make the 18-team NCAA Tournament field as an at-large team. Ten conference champions received automatic bids.
The loss derailed the Black Knights’ hopes of taking the Patriot League Tournament title for the second time in three years.
Colgate jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter before Army rallied to tie things up on goals by Jackson Eicher, Gunnar Fellows and Aiden Weisenborn. But the Raiders went on another three-goal binge to end the quarter with a 6-3 lead.
The Black Knights clawed back into the game and took the lead, 10-8, in the third quarter with a 6-1 run that started in the second quarter. A three-goal run by Fellows, Will Coletti and Eicher put Army in front.
But the Raiders put the game away with a 5-0 run that started in the third quarter and spilled over into the fourth, giving Colgate a 13-10 lead it never gave up.
Fellows had four goals and an assist while Eicher had three goals and three assists for a team-high six points. Finn McCullough also had two goals for Army.
Rory Connor, Liam Connor, Hunter Drouin and Jack Turner each had three goals for Colgate. Liam Connor also had five assists for a team-high eight points. Rory Conner had seven points, including four assists.
2025 Patriot League Men’s Lacrosse Championship Schedule
Quarterfinals – Tuesday’s Results
No. 5 Colgate 14, No. 4 Lehigh 10
No. 3 Lafayette 9, No. 6 Navy 3
Semifinals – Friday’s Results
No. 5 Colgate 16, No. 1 Army West Point 13
No. 2 Boston University 12, No. 3 Lafayette 10
Championship Game – Sunday at Michie Stadium, West Point
No. 5 Colgate vs. No. 2 Boston University, 11:30 a.m., CBS Sports Network