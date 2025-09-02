Detroit Lions sign former Army edge rusher Andre Carter II to their practice squad
The Detroit Lions added former Army defensive end Andre Carter II to their practice squad, filling the final 16th spot. The 25-year-old edge rusher was waived by the Las Vegas Raiders early last week after spending training camp with them and appearing in three games. Carter now gets a fresh opportunity to contribute to the Lions' defense.
Carter made waves during his time at Army, particularly in his 2022 season at West Point. That year, he recorded an impressive 15.5 sacks, the second-most in college football, showcasing his elite pass-rushing skills. His dominant performance earned him national attention, though he went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.
After signing with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent, Carter played in 12 games during his rookie season, mostly on special teams, while also logging 68 defensive snaps. His journey continued with the Raiders before landing with the Lions. Now on Detroit's practice squad, Carter brings his high-energy play and pass-rushing talent, hoping to earn a spot on the active roster and make an impact in the NFL.
MORE: Keys to an Army Black Knights victory against Kansas State
2025 Detroit Lions Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time (EDT)
Sep. 7: at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m.
Sep. 14: vs Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m.
Sep. 22: at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m.
Sep. 28: vs Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m.
Oct. 5: at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m.
Oct. 12: at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m.
Oct. 20: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 2: vs Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m.
Nov. 9: at Washington Commanders, 4:25 p.m.
Nov. 16: at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m.
Nov. 23: vs New York Giants, 1:00 p.m.
Nov. 27: vs Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m.
Dec. 4: vs Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m.
Dec. 14: at Los Angeles Rams
Dec. 21: vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m.
Dec. 25: at Minnesota Vikings, 4:30 p.m.
Date/Time TBD: at Chicago Bears