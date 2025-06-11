Five Army Football Players Named Preseason All-Conference in National Magazine
The Army West Point Black Knights football team will take a shot at a second straight American Athletic Conference title this year.
The Black Knights will do so with five players that were named preseason all-AAC by Lindy’s Sports, a popular college football annual magazine that hit newsstands earlier this month. Lindy’s picked Army to finish fourth in the conference.
Center Brady Small, offensive lineman Paolo Gennarelli, linebacker Andon Thomas and defensive back Casey Larkin were named to the first team. Linebacker Kalib Fortner was named to the second team.
Small and Gennarelli are both returning starters, the only returning starters from a unit that was named the winner of the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line.
Small was named all-AAC first team after last season by the league’s coaches. Gennarelli was named second-team all-AAC and third-team all-America by the Associated Press.
The pair helped the Black Knights put together the nation’s No. 1 rushing offense, as they gained 300.5 yards per game. They also paved the way for the incredible season of quarterback Bryson Daily, who finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting and set the FBS record for touchdown runs by a quarterback with 32 scores. He also set an Army record with 41 total touchdowns.
Thomas was selected to the all-AAC third team a season ago after he led the team with 98 total tackles, 48 solo tackles and 50 assists. He also had 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and four passes defended.
Larkin returns after a campaign in which he tied for the team lead with four interceptions and finished fourth on the team with 51 tackles.
Fortner was the Army-Navy Game MVP, the Independence Bowl defensive player of the game and honorable mention all-AAC. He was second on the team with 81 total tackles (42 solo). He also led the team with 8.5 tackles for loss and added two sacks.
Army won its first conference championship in program history last season, as the Black Knights joined the AAC as an affiliate member, went undefeated in league play and defeated Tulane, 35-14, in the title game played at Michie Stadium.
They finished the season ranked in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time. Army won 12 games for the first time. Daily finished with the highest Heisman Trophy placing for an Army player since the 1950s.
Army’s defense was the best in the conference last season, averaging 15.5 points allowed per game.
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Time, Opponent (TV)
(all times local)
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA
Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS
Nov. 8: vs. Temple*, noon, CBSSN
Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa*, noon p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 28/29: at UTSA*, TBD, TV TBA
Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS
(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)
(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)
