Armed Forces Sports

Five Army Football Players Named Preseason All-Conference in National Magazine

The Army Black Knights football team has plenty of talent returning to try and defend their American Athletic Conference crown.  

Matt Postins

Dec 9, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Army Black Knights linebacker Kalib Fortner (53) celebrates after his touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half of the Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium.
Dec 9, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Army Black Knights linebacker Kalib Fortner (53) celebrates after his touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half of the Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium. / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Army West Point Black Knights football team will take a shot at a second straight American Athletic Conference title this year.

The Black Knights will do so with five players that were named preseason all-AAC by Lindy’s Sports, a popular college football annual magazine that hit newsstands earlier this month. Lindy’s picked Army to finish fourth in the conference.

Center Brady Small, offensive lineman Paolo Gennarelli, linebacker Andon Thomas and defensive back Casey Larkin were named to the first team. Linebacker Kalib Fortner was named to the second team.

More News: Six Navy Football Players Named Preseason All-AAC in National Magazine

Small and Gennarelli are both returning starters, the only returning starters from a unit that was named the winner of the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line.

Small was named all-AAC first team after last season by the league’s coaches. Gennarelli was named second-team all-AAC and third-team all-America by the Associated Press.

The pair helped the Black Knights put together the nation’s No. 1 rushing offense, as they gained 300.5 yards per game. They also paved the way for the incredible season of quarterback Bryson Daily, who finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting and set the FBS record for touchdown runs by a quarterback with 32 scores. He also set an Army record with 41 total touchdowns.  

More News: Army Football Seen as Conference Contenders Even After Personnel Losses

Thomas was selected to the all-AAC third team a season ago after he led the team with 98 total tackles, 48 solo tackles and 50 assists. He also had 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and four passes defended.

Larkin returns after a campaign in which he tied for the team lead with four interceptions and finished fourth on the team with 51 tackles.

Fortner was the Army-Navy Game MVP, the Independence Bowl defensive player of the game and honorable mention all-AAC. He was second on the team with 81 total tackles (42 solo). He also led the team with 8.5 tackles for loss and added two sacks.

More News: Air Force Football Projected for Bounce-Back Season in Mountain West

Army won its first conference championship in program history last season, as the Black Knights joined the AAC as an affiliate member, went undefeated in league play and defeated Tulane, 35-14, in the title game played at Michie Stadium.

They finished the season ranked in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time. Army won 12 games for the first time. Daily finished with the highest Heisman Trophy placing for an Army player since the 1950s.

Army’s defense was the best in the conference last season, averaging 15.5 points allowed per game.

2025 Army Football Schedule

Date, Time, Opponent (TV)

(all times local)

Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA

Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN

Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA

Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS

Nov. 8: vs. Temple*, noon, CBSSN

Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa*, noon p.m., CBSSN

Nov. 28/29: at UTSA*, TBD, TV TBA

Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS

(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)

(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)

For More Army Sports Coverage, Head to Armed Forces Sports On SI

Published
Matt Postins
MATT POSTINS

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.

Home/Army