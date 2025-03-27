Former Army Baseball Star Makes Program History with MLB Opening Day Promotion
Jacob Hurtubise was a baseball star at Army West Point and graduated from the academy in 2020. Since then, he’s chased his dream of playing in the Majors.
On Thursday, he made Black Knights history as the first member of the program to be selected for an opening day roster. He will be in uniform for the Cincinnati Reds as they host the San Francisco Giants.
Hurtubise has already played in the Majors. He was promoted to the Reds last May 13 and ended up playing in 29 games for Cincinnati as an outfielder. But this will be his first chance to take part of in opening day ceremonies in the Majors.
With Cincinnati last season he slashed .185/.297/.241 with a double, a triple and four RBI.
Hurtubise played in 23 spring training games with Cincinnati this year, batting .289. The native of Zionsville, Ind. is the second Black Knight graduate to reach the major leagues, after right-handed pitcher Chris Rowley spent parts of the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Hurtubise was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 39th round of the 2019 MLB draft as a junior-eligible player. But he went back to Army for his final season, only to have the season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
From there, he signed a minor league deal with the Reds in the summer of 2020 and had to wait until 2021 to play due to the COVID-19 shutdown of minor league baseball.
He began his minor-league career with High-A Dayton in 2021 and spent the entire season with the affiliate. In 2022, due to injuries, he only played in 63 games but played at Double-A Charlotte.
In 2023, his career began to pick up steam. He started the season at Charlotte and was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis, playing 36 games and slashing an impressive .390/.537/.460.
The following season, he started at Louisville but battled injuries that required trips to the Arizona Complete League and Dayton for rehab.
For his minor league career, he has slashed .291/.425/.386 with 11 home runs and 103 RBI. He also has 117 stolen bases.
The four-year baseball letterman hit .301 across his Army career. As a junior in 2019 — his final full season before COVID cut short the 2020 campaign — Hurtubise hit .375, with 61 starts and 26 RBIs.
Hurtubise was part of two Patriot League Tournament championships and NCAA Regional Appearances with Army.