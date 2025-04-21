Former Army Black Knights Football Star Reportedly Transfers to Georgia
The Army West Point Black Knights football team isn’t used to losing players to the transfer portal, but another got away on Sunday.
Per multiple reports, including 247 Sports, former Army pass rusher Elo Modozie committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, one of three players that committed to the program.
The other two, reported by On3 Sports, were Illinois running back Josh McCray and Miami defensive lineman Joshua Horton.
Modozie is the second high-profile Army player to transfer after last season. Running back Kanye Udoh transferred to Arizona State after two seasons, making him one of the replacements to Cam Skateboo, who is about to be drafted by an NFL team.
Modozie was the highest-rated defensive transfer in the portal at the time of his commitment, per 247 Sports. He is coming off an exceptional season in which he played in all 14 games and had 17 solo tackles and 17 assists for 34 total. He had eight tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He also defended a pass and blocked two passes.
That was a big jump from his freshman season in 2023, as he played in 11 games, finished with nine total tackles and had one sack. He also had a tackle for loss.
He joins a Bulldogs program that has won 105 games in the past nine seasons under Smart. That includes a pair of national championships, two conference titles and season-ending Top 10 rankings in each of the last eight seasons.
Georgia should be a contender to reach the College Football Playoff’s expanded 12-team field.
Modozie and Udoh helped the Black Knights to a historic season in their first season in the American Athletic Conference. The Black Knights joined the AAC as an affiliate member for football before last season, their first conference affiliation in more than 20 years.
Army had an incredible run, going 10-1 in their first 11 games, with only a loss to Notre Dame. The Black Knights clinched a berth in their first conference championship game in program history. The Black Knights beat Tulane to win their first conference title in program history.
Even after falling to Navy in the annual Army-Navy game the weekend after the conference title game, Army went on to defeat Louisiana Tech in the in the in the Independence Bowl to cap off their first 12-win season in program history.