Former Army linebacker leads Carolina Panthers rookie corps, still on roster bubble
Making it in the NFL is no easy task. Making it as a lowly rated high school prospect who attended an Armed Services Academy is even tougher. That is the challenging route that former Army Black Knight linebacker Jon Rhattigan has found himself travelling. The hard-hitting linebacker possesses a football IQ that is off the charts and consistently puts himself in the right place more often than not. However, that is not always enough in a league filled with some of the most amazing and talented athletes to ever walk this planet. Rhattigan’s journey is a testament to his perseverance, discipline, and dedication, proving that determination can help overcome the odds in pursuit of greatness.
That journey began in Seattle with the Seahawks. Rhattigna was not able to stick on that 53-man roster and signed to the practice squad. His resilient attitude paid off, and he eventually made the active roster only to succumb to injuries. After healing, Rhattigna was waived by the Seahawks and now finds himself with the Carolina Panthers. Rhattigan has acquitted himself well this preseason but could again find himself on the outside of the 53-man roster and may need to go the practice squad route again.
Regardless of how it all ends up for Rhattigan, he has shown that indomitable fighting spirit that our service academies instill in our young men and women. I would not ever count this young man out.
