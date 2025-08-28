Former Army offensive lineman joins Baltimore Ravens' practice squad
Former Army Black Knights offensive tackle Lucas Scott has secured a position on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, marking an important milestone in his football career. Standing 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 290 pounds, Scott's versatility and determination have made him a valuable addition to the team. After going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, he transitioned from the offensive line to fullback with the Ravens, a role that brings him back to his high school days when he was an all-state running back.
Scott's collegiate career at West Point highlighted his adaptability as an athlete. He started out as a defensive lineman, transitioned to tight end, and ultimately settled into a position on the offensive line, playing right guard and right tackle. In 2024, during his senior year, he started every game at right tackle and was instrumental in anchoring an Army offensive line that won the prestigious Joe Moore Award for being the nation's best unit. His outstanding efforts contributed to Army leading the FBS in rushing yards per game. As a result of his performance, Scott earned second-team honors from the American Athletic Conference and a place on the 2024 Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) All-America Second Team, making him the first Army player to achieve this distinction since 1990.
Known for his toughness, technique, and relentless effort, Scott has adapted his physique to meet the demands of multiple positions. His move to fullback with the Ravens highlights his versatility and aligns with the team's needs. Scott's dedication to chasing his dream of playing professional football, combined with his proven track record, makes him a promising asset to the Ravens' practice squad as he continues to battle for an NFL roster spot.
