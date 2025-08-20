Former Army RB Kanye Udoh, now at Arizona State, named to Preseason All-Big 12 Offense
Kanye Udoh, a junior running back for Arizona State and a former player for the Army Black Knights, has been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Offense. This recognition reflects his reputation as a dynamic playmaker. Standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 220 pounds, Udoh combines size, speed, and skill, making him a formidable addition to the Sun Devils. After transferring from Army, where he played for two seasons, Udoh is poised to make a significant impact in the Big 12. His selection to the preseason team underscores the confidence that coaches and analysts have in his abilities.
During his time at West Point, Udoh demonstrated his talent with an impressive 2024 season, rushing for 1,117 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns. His remarkable average of 6.2 yards per carry highlighted his ability to break tackles and make big plays. Udoh's performance was a key factor in the Army's successful 12-2 record and their victory in the American Athletic Conference title. His experience in high-pressure games and ability to deliver results have followed him to Arizona State, where he is expected to play a significant role in the team's offense.
As Udoh enters the Big 12, fans eagerly anticipate how his skills will adapt to a new conference. His physicality and proven track record indicate he will be a player to watch this fall.
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time
(all times local)
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas, 12 p.m.
Sept. 25: at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4: at UAB, TBD
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte, noon
Oct. 18: at Tulane, TBD
