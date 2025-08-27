Former Army tackle makes final roster for Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles
Former Army tackle and reigning Super Bowl Champion Brett Toth is continuing his NFL journey, showcasing his resilience and dedication to the game. The big tackle made the final 53-man roster for the Philadelphia Eagles, extending his NFL career and reaffirming his position among elite players. Toth joined the Eagles in 2020 and has since played in 20 games, starting in two of them.
Throughout his tenure, he has proven to be a solid backup tackle, ready to step up when needed. In a league where a premium is placed on trench players, the Eagles recognized his value and could not afford to let him leave Philly. His work ethic and ability to absorb coaching have made him a reliable asset for the team, contributing to the overall effectiveness of the offensive line as they strive for success this season. As he continues to develop, fans are excited to see how Toth will impact the Eagles' pursuit of another championship.
Toth will once again be relegated to a backup role, but in a league as rough and physical as the NFL, that role could change at any moment. Toth will be ready to step in and maintain the high standards of the Eagles' offensive line; there is no doubt about that.
