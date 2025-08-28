HOW TO WATCH: Army clashes with Tarleton State in the 2025 season home opener
The Army Black Knights look to start their season off on the right foot as they host Tarleton State this Friday (August 29th) at 6 pm EST. The matchup promises to be an exciting opener, with both teams eager to make a strong impression. The Army, led by experienced head coach Jeff Monken, is favored to win this game, but Monken has cautioned his players to take nothing for granted and remain disciplined in their game plan throughout. He emphasized the importance of focusing on fundamentals and executing plays effectively to secure a victory.
WHEN: AUGUST 29TH, 6 PM EST
WHERE: MICHIE STADIUM
TELEVISED: CBSSN (CBS SPORTS NETWORK)
The Black Knights will aim to showcase their skills and teamwork in front of their home crowd at Michie Stadium, creating an electric atmosphere. Fans are expected to turn out in full force to support their team in this key early-season clash.
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Time, Opponent (TV)
(all times local)
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA
Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS
Nov. 8: vs. Temple*, noon, CBSSN
Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa*, noon p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 28/29: at UTSA*, TBD, TV TBA
Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS
(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)
(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)
