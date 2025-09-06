How to Watch: Army heads to Kansas State, here is how and where you can watch
Army will be heading to Kansas State with the goal of righting the ship after a disappointing loss to FCS Tarleton State. This defeat has raised concerns among fans and analysts alike regarding the team’s performance and strategies. Unfortunately, the odds do not appear to be in their favor for this upcoming matchup.
The Black Knights will face a formidable challenge against the Wildcats, who are known for their athleticism and skill on the field. As the game will be broadcast on ESPN, there will be a significant amount of attention on both teams as they clash. The Army will need to adjust its game plan and execute its strategies effectively if it hopes to keep the game competitive.
HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: SEPTEMBER 6TH AT 7 PM EST
WHERE: BILL SNYDER FAMILY STADIUM, MANHATTAN, KS
NETWORK: ESPN
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Time, Opponent (TV)
(all times local)
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA
Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS
Nov. 8: vs. Temple*, noon, CBSSN
Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa*, noon p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 28/29: at UTSA*, TBD, TV TBA
Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS
(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)
(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)
