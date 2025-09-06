Armed Forces Sports

How to Watch: Army heads to Kansas State, here is how and where you can watch

Army Black Knights quarterback Dewayne Coleman (10) / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Army will be heading to Kansas State with the goal of righting the ship after a disappointing loss to FCS Tarleton State. This defeat has raised concerns among fans and analysts alike regarding the team’s performance and strategies. Unfortunately, the odds do not appear to be in their favor for this upcoming matchup.

The Black Knights will face a formidable challenge against the Wildcats, who are known for their athleticism and skill on the field. As the game will be broadcast on ESPN, there will be a significant amount of attention on both teams as they clash. The Army will need to adjust its game plan and execute its strategies effectively if it hopes to keep the game competitive.

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: SEPTEMBER 6TH AT 7 PM EST

WHERE: BILL SNYDER FAMILY STADIUM, MANHATTAN, KS

NETWORK: ESPN

Army Black Knights quarterback Dewayne Coleman (10) / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

2025 Army Football Schedule

Date, Time, Opponent (TV)

(all times local)

Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA

Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN

Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA

Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS

Nov. 8: vs. Temple*, noon, CBSSN

Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa*, noon p.m., CBSSN

Nov. 28/29: at UTSA*, TBD, TV TBA

Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS

(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)

(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)

