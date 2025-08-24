In an ironic twist, former Army player leads Army's first opponent to game one win

Armed Forces Sports

Army West Point Football head coach Jeff Monken speaks to the team following the team’s first practice on July 29, 2025.
Army West Point Football head coach Jeff Monken speaks to the team following the team’s first practice on July 29, 2025. / Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In an ironic twist of fate born out of the new transfer portal era of college football, a former Army tight end was instrumental in leading Tarleton State to a season-opening win. The irony lies in the fact that Tarleton State is the Army's first opponent of the 2025-26 season, setting the stage for an intriguing matchup ahead. The game ended in a decisive 42-0 rout of Portland State, showcasing Tarleton's dominance and strategic gameplay.

This remarkable victory not only highlights the talent available through the transfer portal but also emphasizes how even service academies are not exempt or immune from its effects. The transfer portal has caused significant upheaval within the college football ranks, reshaping rosters and impacting team dynamics. Coaches are adjusting to a landscape where player movement is more fluid, and standout performers from various backgrounds can change the course of a season. As teams adapt, stories like this remind us of the evolving nature of college football, where irony and opportunity coalesce in unexpected ways.

Joiner's former Army mates will look to slow his team's offense down and keep him out of the end zone when they clash on August 29th.

Arm
Army West Point’s Ethan Washington throws a pass during the team’s first practice on July 29, 2025. / Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025 Army Football Schedule

Date, Time, Opponent (TV)

(all times local)

Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA

Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN

Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA

Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS

Nov. 8: vs. Temple*, noon, CBSSN

Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa*, noon p.m., CBSSN

Nov. 28/29: at UTSA*, TBD, TV TBA

Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS

(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)

(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)

