In an ironic twist, former Army player leads Army's first opponent to game one win
In an ironic twist of fate born out of the new transfer portal era of college football, a former Army tight end was instrumental in leading Tarleton State to a season-opening win. The irony lies in the fact that Tarleton State is the Army's first opponent of the 2025-26 season, setting the stage for an intriguing matchup ahead. The game ended in a decisive 42-0 rout of Portland State, showcasing Tarleton's dominance and strategic gameplay.
This remarkable victory not only highlights the talent available through the transfer portal but also emphasizes how even service academies are not exempt or immune from its effects. The transfer portal has caused significant upheaval within the college football ranks, reshaping rosters and impacting team dynamics. Coaches are adjusting to a landscape where player movement is more fluid, and standout performers from various backgrounds can change the course of a season. As teams adapt, stories like this remind us of the evolving nature of college football, where irony and opportunity coalesce in unexpected ways.
Joiner's former Army mates will look to slow his team's offense down and keep him out of the end zone when they clash on August 29th.
MORE: Former Army linebacker leads Carolina Panthers rookie corps, still on roster bubble
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Time, Opponent (TV)
(all times local)
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA
Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS
Nov. 8: vs. Temple*, noon, CBSSN
Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa*, noon p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 28/29: at UTSA*, TBD, TV TBA
Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS
(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)
(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)
Follow Armed Services ON SI for more sporting news