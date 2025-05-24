Jackson Eicher Joins Army Lacrosse Legends After Winning Turnbull Award
For Jackson Eicher, his final season with the Army West Point Black Knights men’s lacrosse team led to one of the sport’s biggest awards.
The senior was recently given the Lt. Col. JI Turnbull Award by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA). The award is given to the nation's most outstanding attackman.
In the context of Army lacrosse, it’s a big deal. He’s the first Black Knights player to win the award since Tom Cafaro in 1971.
The Black Knights finished the season with a 12-2 record and a 7-1 record in the Patriot League. The season ended with a loss to Colgate in the Patriot League Tournament. With the loss, the Black Knights found themselves on the outside looking in when it came to the NCAA Tournament.
Jackson Eicher’s Incredible Army Lacrosse Career
Eicher, who has already been named a USA Lacrosse first team all-American and Nike Lacrosse Media first team all-American this postseason, was also named a USILA first-team all-American. He was also a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award, which is presented annually to the nation's top male and female collegiate lacrosse player.
In 2025 he averaged 3.86 goals and 6.07 points per game, both of which were ranked second in the nation.
Eicher set a new program record with 54 goals this season and moved into the Top 20 of Army's all-time scoring list with 147 career points. He also ranks in the top 20 in program history for career goals (95) and is tied for second in program history for points in a season (85).
Eicher’s career, in comparison to Cafaro’s, is quite interesting.
Cafaro had an incredible career with the Black Knights. He was a two-time all-American and won both the Turnbull Award and the Lt. Ray Enners Award as the nation's most outstanding player in 1971.
He was a key piece of Army’s 1969 national championship team. He is a member of the NCAA's silver anniversary lacrosse squad, along with a member of the national lacrosse hall of fame and the Army West Point hall of fame.
At the time of his graduation, Cafaro held six program records. For his career, he finished with 167 points, 96 goals and 71 assists. He had career single-season bests of 85 points, 51 goals, 18 postseason points and seven goals in a postseason game.