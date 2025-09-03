Jayden Seay, 2026 wide receiver, commits to Army Black Knights football
Jayden Seay, a talented wide receiver from Lakota East High School in Middletown, Ohio, has committed to play football for the Army Black Knights after receiving an official offer. Standing 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds, Seay brings an impressive skill set to the program. He is a dynamic receiver known for his ability to stretch defenses with deep routes, run precise underneath patterns, and excel in supporting the run game.
Lakota East, led by former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, operates a program characterized by the discipline and structure of a Division I college team, effectively preparing Seay for the next level. Dane Romero, the Army's slotbacks coach, established a strong rapport with Seay. Additionally, Lakota East assistants Eric Morton and Ben Wotama—who served as a paratrooper in the Army—played crucial roles in his decision to commit.
Seay's family connections make his commitment even more meaningful. His parents, who are originally from Buffalo, along with his extended family in the New York area, will have the opportunity to watch him play next fall. With his size, skill set, and strong work ethic, Seay is prepared to make a significant impact for the Black Knights.
