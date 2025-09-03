Armed Forces Sports

Jayden Seay, 2026 wide receiver, commits to Army Black Knights football

Jayden Seay, an impressive wide receiver from the Class of 2026 at Lakota East High School, has officially committed to the Army Black Knights football program. With his notable size, versatile skill set, and strong connections within the coaching staff, Seay is poised to make a significant impact at West Point.

David Lewis

A closeup of the Army Black Knights helmet. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
A closeup of the Army Black Knights helmet. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Jayden Seay, a talented wide receiver from Lakota East High School in Middletown, Ohio, has committed to play football for the Army Black Knights after receiving an official offer. Standing 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds, Seay brings an impressive skill set to the program. He is a dynamic receiver known for his ability to stretch defenses with deep routes, run precise underneath patterns, and excel in supporting the run game.

Lakota East, led by former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, operates a program characterized by the discipline and structure of a Division I college team, effectively preparing Seay for the next level. Dane Romero, the Army's slotbacks coach, established a strong rapport with Seay. Additionally, Lakota East assistants Eric Morton and Ben Wotama—who served as a paratrooper in the Army—played crucial roles in his decision to commit.

Seay's family connections make his commitment even more meaningful. His parents, who are originally from Buffalo, along with his extended family in the New York area, will have the opportunity to watch him play next fall. With his size, skill set, and strong work ethic, Seay is prepared to make a significant impact for the Black Knights.

Golden Knights
U.S. Army Golden Knights parachutists arrive with a giuant Unitedc States flag. / Kristin Enzor / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

