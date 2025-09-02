Keys to an Army Black Knights victory against Kansas State
The Army Black Knights head to Manhattan, Kansas, this Saturday to face the Kansas State Wildcats, aiming to recover from a surprising week one loss to FCS Tarleton State. Kansas State, favored by 16.5 points according to BetMGM Sportsbook, is a tough opponent, but Army can pull off an upset by focusing on three key strategies.
1. Establish the run
First, the Army needs to establish the run. According to PFF, run defense could be Kansas State's biggest weakness. The Army's triple-option offense, renowned for its relentless ground game, can exploit this vulnerability. By establishing the run early, the Army can control the clock, wear down the Kansas State defense, and keep its explosive offense—led by quarterback Avery Johnson—off the field. Additionally, a strong running game will create opportunities for play-action, which can lead to big plays.
2. Contain Avery Johnson
Second, the Army's defense must contain Avery Johnson, Kansas State's dual-threat quarterback. Johnson has been electric, throwing for 273 yards and two touchdowns against Iowa State, then a career-high 318 yards and three touchdowns against North Dakota. The Army needs to limit his scampering and prevent him from extending plays outside the pocket.
3. Dominate in the Red Zone
Finally, Army must be strong in the red zone. By staying disciplined and forcing Kansas State to settle for field goals instead of allowing touchdowns, Army can remain competitive in this game. Success in this crucial area requires a resolute defense that anticipates the opposing team's strategies. By tightening their defensive coverage and applying pressure on the quarterback, Army can disrupt Kansas State's offensive rhythm. Maintaining focus and teamwork will be essential to limit big plays and protect the end zone. A strong red zone performance not only stifles Kansas State's momentum but can also provide opportunities for Army’s own offense to capitalize on any mistakes or turnovers. Overall, this strategy is vital for keeping the game within reach and giving Army a fighting chance.
If the Black Knights execute these three keys - establish the run, contain Johnson, and tighten up in the red zone - they could leave Manhattan with a stunning victory on Saturday night.
