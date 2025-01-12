Lehigh Halts Army Black Knights Women’s Basketball Winning Streak
The Army West Point Black Knights women’s basketball team sought to extend its exceptional Patriot League start to 4-0.
Well, Lehigh had other ideas.
The Black Knights not only lost to the Mountain Hawks at Christl Arena on Sunday the game turned into a blowout, as Army fell, 90-51.
Army (11-3, 3-1 in Patriot) is now tied for second place with Lehigh (12-4, 3-1). The pair, along with Bucknell and Holy Cross, are starting up at Navy, which is now the only remaining undefeated team in league action.
The Black Knights’ other two losses this season came by a combined 13 points. The Mountain Hawks tripled that.
The second quarter did Army in. Already down 10 points after Lehigh shot out to a 23-13 lead, things went from bad to worse. The Mountain Hawks outscored the Black Knights, 18-4, in the second quarter to take a 41-17 halftime lead.
From that point, Army would have needed a mammoth offensive effort to turn things around.
The Black Knights didn’t shoot well, as they fired 32% from the field and 25% from the 3-point line, making just five 3-pointers. Army was also 10-of-15 from the free-throw line.
But it might not have mattered. The Mountain Hawks were hot from the start and never let up. Lehigh shot 57% from the floor, along with 55% from the 3-point line and made 10 3-pointers. The Mountain Hawks were also 14-of-18 from the free-throw line.
Just about everything went right for Lehigh, which was led by Maddie Albrecht, who had 24 points in 27 minutes. She was joined in double figures by Belle Bramer, who had 15 points; Whitney Lind, who scored 13 points; and Megan O’Brien, who added 10 points. Colleen McQuillen added five assists.
The Black Knights didn’t have a single player in double figures. Trinity Hardy, who is Army’s leading scorer, was held to nine points, along with four rebounds and an assist. Fiona Hastick and Reese Ericson also had nine points each, with Ericson making a trio of 3-pointers.
The Black Knights won’t have to wait long for a chance to bounce back, but the next two games are on the road. Army is at Lafayette on Wednesday at 11 a.m. eastern and at Boston U. on Saturday at 2 p.m.