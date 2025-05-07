Look: Army Black Knights Football Unveils Conference Championship Rings
The Army West Point Black Knights football team made history last season and on Monday players and coaches were presented with their championship rings.
Last year’s team did things the program had never done before. For the first time, the Black Knights won 12 games (12-2), won a conference championship in their first year in the American Athletic Conference and won the Independence Bowl.
Along the way, their star quarterback, Bryson Daily, earned AAC offensive player of the year honors and ended up on the national radar when it came to Heisman Trophy voting.
What the Rings Look Like
Per a release from the Black Knights, every part of the ring has meaning to last year’s incredible season.
On the top of the ring there is a carving of the AAC championship trophy. Surrounding the trophy are 30 black stones, which are meant to represent the 30 seniors on the team. Foremost among them was Daily, who finished in the Top 6 of Heisman Trophy voting.
Around those black stones are 12 white stones, which are meant to commemorate the team’s 12 victories, which are the most in a single season in program history.
Above the trophy are seven black stones that are meant to signify each of the team’s wins at Michie Stadium. Below the trophy are nine gold stones to signify each of their AAC wins, including the title game over Tulane.
One side of the ring commemorates the Black Knights’ conference championship, the first in program history. Along with the words “AAC Undefeated” carved on that side, it includes the name of the ring-holder, the AAC title game logo and the final score of the game.
The other side commemorates other milestones, including the Black Knights’ final AP Top 20 ranking, which was No. 21. It was the program’s second Top 25 finish in the last seven year. That side also includes the final score of Army’s Independence Bowl win over Louisiana Tech, along with three silver stars and two gold stars to commemorate wins over service academy rivals Air Force and Army over the last three seasons.
Finally, the inside of the ring features the phrase "Last of the Hard" engraved across the band, a tribute to the team's legacy of toughness and resilience.