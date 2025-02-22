Look: New Army Black Knights AD Shows off Youth Lacrosse Certificate
Tom Theodorakis is less than a month into taking over as the athletic director for the Army West Point Black Knights and there’s a lot to do, some of which has nothing to do with overseeing the athletic department.
For one thing, he’s changing offices. Before he took over for Mike Buddie, who is now in the same job at TCU, Theodorakis was the deputy athletic director for external operations and chief revenue officer. It takes time to get everything moved in, in part because Buddie surely needed time to get his stuff moved out.
Moving is an experience that everyone can relate to. One of those rites is going through that stuff and deciding what to take and what to let go. Sometimes, things that one thought were gone forever reappear.
That seemed to be the case with Theodorakis, as he showed off something from his youth lacrosse days that has an Army connection.
According to the certificate, he was a “successful participant” in the West Point Lacrosse Camp, which was held in July of 1997.
He grew up in Stony Brook and went to Ward Melville High School, so he was local to the New York area.
He was good enough at Ward Melville to earn high school all-America honors. That led him to earn a spot on the Syracuse lacrosse team, where he was a four-year letterwinner, was a member of the Orange’s 2004 national championship team and earned a degree in communications.
His name rose to the top after a month-long search to replace Buddie, who took the Horned Frogs job at the first of the year.
Theodorakis is three years into his tenure with the Black Knights. He was hired in 2022 to be the senior associate athletics director for external operations. He earned the promotion to his previous position in 2024.
While in his previous roles, Theodorakis was instrumental in helping to raise money for the Michie Stadium Preservation Project.
Before he joined the Black Knights he was at Harvard,
Before Army, he was senior associate director of development at Harvard for two years. With Arizona, he was the department’s associate athletics director for development. He served as the associate athletics director for external affairs at UCLA, and before that he was Arizona’s assistant athletics director for development.
He started his athletics career with Air Force in its marketing and development office and a volunteer coach with the men’s lacrosse team.