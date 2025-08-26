Meet the men leading the Army Black Knights football team: HC Jeff Monken, DC Nate Woody, and OC Cody Worley
Head coach Jeff Monken is in his 12th year leading the Army Black Knights, with an impressive record of 82 wins and 57 losses. He is known for his emphasis on culture and discipline, having established a consistent foundation that defines the team's identity. Monken's leadership focuses on hard work, teamwork, and resilience, shaping players both on and off the field. Under his guidance, the Black Knights have become a respected program, recognized for their toughness and ability to compete against top programs. His steady leadership keeps Army grounded while striving for success in the challenging landscape of college football.
Defensive coordinator Nate Woody is entering his fifth year and leads a defense that is both aggressive and disciplined. His strategies focus on shutting down opposing offenses through effective schemes and relentless energy. Woody’s approach ensures that players are well-prepared and focused, making the Black Knights' defense a formidable challenge for any offense they face. His experience has fostered a unit that takes pride in forcing turnovers and preventing big plays.
Offensive coordinator Cody Worley, now in his second year, is evolving Army's classic triple-option offense into a more modern version. His playbook combines traditional run-heavy schemes with innovative twists, keeping defenses on their toes. Worley's creativity is instrumental in maximizing the team's talent, making the offense both dynamic and effective.
Together, Monken, Woody, and Worley make up a strong leadership team, leading the Black Knights with discipline, strategy, and innovation towards a successful 2025 season.
