Powerhouse lineman Declan Nason commits to Army Black Knights
Declan Nason, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound senior offensive lineman from J.I. Case High School in Racine, Wisconsin, has committed to play football for the Army Black Knights. This talented athlete brings not only size and strength to the field but also discipline and a relentless work ethic as a leader.
Nason's accomplishments go beyond football. He is a two-time All-State wrestler and has received First Team All-Conference and All-County honors as an offensive lineman. In addition to his athletic achievements, Nason is a member of the National Honor Society, demonstrating his commitment to academics. His dedication to community service is evident through his work as a Life Scout, where he has earned over 55 merit badges and is currently working toward becoming an Eagle Scout by building garden beds for the Eco-Justice Center, a non-profit organization in Racine.
Discipline is the cornerstone of Nason's life. He begins each day at 4:00 AM with a workout, manages his schoolwork, and frequently concludes his day with a nighttime run. This grit and determination also influence his leadership style. As the former leader of a 60-member Scout troop, Nason learned the value of setting an example and being accountable—principles he carries onto the football field. His ability to lead and inspire his teammates makes him a perfect fit for the team-oriented culture at Army.
Nason's combination of athletic ability, academic excellence, and leadership makes him a standout addition to the Black Knights. Army fans can expect him to bring heart and hustle to West Point.
