Predicting the final score: Army Black Knights vs. Kansas State Wildcats
Army will travel to Kansas State tomorrow for an intriguing college football matchup. Kansas State is favored to win by 17.5 points, but Army's unique style of play could make this game closer than expected.
Kansas State's offense is anticipated to excel, led by their skilled quarterback, Avery Johnson. In their recent game against North Dakota, Johnson threw for an impressive 318 yards and three touchdowns. This strong passing attack could pose a significant challenge for Army's defense, as Kansas State aims to move the ball quickly. Following a closer-than-expected victory over North Dakota, the Wildcats are eager to demonstrate that they are a dominant team and a legit contender within the Big 12.
Army utilizes a distinctive triple-option offense that emphasizes running the ball to keep defenses off balance. This strategy requires Kansas State's defense to remain disciplined and focused on stopping the run. However, Army encountered difficulties in their season opener, losing 30-27 to the FCS team, Tarleton State. Scoring against Kansas State's defense is likely to be a significant challenge for the Army offense.
Army's game plan is likely to focus on controlling the clock, managing time effectively, and limiting the number of possessions for Kansas State. This strategy could lead to a lower-scoring game and potentially frustrate Kansas State's fast-paced offense, making the game closer than anticipated.
Kansas State should win, but do not be surprised if Army covers and makes this a lot closer than expected.
Final Score: Army 17, Kansas State 27
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time (EDT), TV
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane, TBD/ TV TBA
Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS
Nov. 8: vs. Temple, noon, CBSSN
Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa, noon p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 28/29: at UTSA, TBD, TV TBA
Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS
(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)
(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)