Predicting the final score: Army Black Knights vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State, favored by 17.5 points, brings a dynamic passing attack led by quarterback Avery Johnson, while Army's disciplined triple-option offense aims to control the clock and grind out a low-scoring game.

General view of a Army Black Knights helmet. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Army will travel to Kansas State tomorrow for an intriguing college football matchup. Kansas State is favored to win by 17.5 points, but Army's unique style of play could make this game closer than expected.

Kansas State's offense is anticipated to excel, led by their skilled quarterback, Avery Johnson. In their recent game against North Dakota, Johnson threw for an impressive 318 yards and three touchdowns. This strong passing attack could pose a significant challenge for Army's defense, as Kansas State aims to move the ball quickly. Following a closer-than-expected victory over North Dakota, the Wildcats are eager to demonstrate that they are a dominant team and a legit contender within the Big 12.

Army utilizes a distinctive triple-option offense that emphasizes running the ball to keep defenses off balance. This strategy requires Kansas State's defense to remain disciplined and focused on stopping the run. However, Army encountered difficulties in their season opener, losing 30-27 to the FCS team, Tarleton State. Scoring against Kansas State's defense is likely to be a significant challenge for the Army offense.

Monken
Army West Point Football head coach Jeff Monken speaks to the team following the team’s first practice on July 29, 2025. / Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Army's game plan is likely to focus on controlling the clock, managing time effectively, and limiting the number of possessions for Kansas State. This strategy could lead to a lower-scoring game and potentially frustrate Kansas State's fast-paced offense, making the game closer than anticipated.

Kansas State should win, but do not be surprised if Army covers and makes this a lot closer than expected.

Final Score: Army 17, Kansas State 27

Coleman
Army Black Knights quarterback Dewayne Coleman (10) throws a pass against Tarleton State during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

2025 Army Football Schedule

Date, Opponent, Time (EDT), TV

Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 20: vs. North Texas, 12 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 25: at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 4: at UAB, TBD, TV TBA

Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte, noon, CBSSN

Oct. 18: at Tulane, TBD/ TV TBA

Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS

Nov. 8: vs. Temple, noon, CBSSN

Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa, noon p.m., CBSSN

Nov. 28/29: at UTSA, TBD, TV TBA

Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS

(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)

(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)

Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He’s been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

