Replacing Bryson Daily Enormous Task Facing Army Black Knights Football
Replacing a quarterback is difficult in college football. Replacing one like Army West Point’s Bryson Daily is a huge challenge.
Daily had a senior season for the record books. He led the Black Knights to their first conference championship, their first 12-win season and an Independence Bowl victory. Army finished in the College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time.
The American Athletic Conference offensive player of the year finished the season with 32 rushing touchdowns, which broke the record for most in a season by a quarterback, set by Navy’s Keenan Reynolds. It also left Daily fourth in FBS history in a season. He was responsible for 41 touchdowns, which was a new Army record for a single season.
He was also sixth in Heisman Trophy voting, the highest by an Army player since Pete Dawkins, who won the award in 1958.
So, yes, whoever replaces him will be standing in a significant shadow. But there are worse places, according to ESPN.
Why Army Job is Desirable
ESPN recently ranked and tiered all 136 quarterback situations in FBS entering the summer. Army landed on Tier 18a, which the writer, David Hale, called “New faces, good places.” In other words, this tier is a good situation for whoever gets the job.
“Everyone in this tier has a fresh face at QB, but these schools have some history of talent at the position,” Hale wrote.
Army isn’t asking for the next Daily, just someone who can run the position. Right now, there is only one returning quarterback that has any game experience and that’s Dewayne Coleman.
Now a senior, he played seven games as Daily’s relief. He threw 121 yards on 11-of-16 passing, as he threw for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown.
What the Selma, Texas, product has going for him is experience in the system and experience behind Daily. That’s something the other three candidates lack.
Zach Mundell and Cale Hellums are juniors, while Ethan Washington is a sophomore. They are the only other returning quarterbacks. None of them threw a pass last season. There was no need with Daily’s durability and Coleman’s reliability behind him.
But Hellums did see a little action. He rushed for 28 yards on four carries. The other two didn’t even touch the ball on offense.
Yes, it’s going to be a fierce competition to replace Daily, one that is worth watching during fall workouts.