Ryan Curry’s Career High Leads Army Black Knights to Huge Basketball Victory
The Army West Point Black Knights men’s basketball team entered Saturday’s game with Bucknell in a tie for second place in the Patriot League standings.
The Black Knights broke that tie in the most dramatic way possible, thanks in part to Ryan Curry.
Army (14-10, 8-4 in Patriot) won the game in double overtime, 116-110, with Curry scoring a career-high 30 points. Incredibly, Curry scored 17 of those points in the overtime periods, which included 13 points in the second overtime.
It was enough to get Curry a post-game interview after the contest, which secured Army’s second straight victory and third in the last four games.
The victory helped Army in terms of Patriot League tournament seeding with six games left. The Black Knights are just one game behind American in the league standings. More importantly, Bucknell (11-14, 7-5) is now a game back of the Black Knights and tied for third with Colgate.
The loss isn’t totally crippling for Bucknell. The Bison will get another crack at Army on Feb. 23 in double round-robin play. That game could prove critical for both teams when it comes to Patriot League tournament seeding.
The win, however, keeps Army in position to challenge American for the top spot. Those two teams play each other again on Feb. 19 at Christl Arena in West Point. American won the first meeting, 71-68.
While Curry came up clutch, he was brilliant throughout the game. He finished 10-of-13 from the field, including a 4-for-6 clip from the 3-point line. He was also 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. He had two rebounds and a steal.
He wasn’t the only Black Knights player to have a huge game, given that Army scored 116 points. Jalen Rucker scored 25 points on 9-of-19 shooting, while Josh Scovens added 23 points as he made four 3-pointers on four attempts. AJ Allenspach added 13 points and seven rebounds.
Bucknell had big-time performances, too. Noah Williamson dropped in 27 points to lead the Bison, as he was 11-of-13 from the field and his only misses were a pair of 3-point attempts. Josh Bascoe added 25 points, and while he was 11-of-19 from the floor, he was 2-of-9 from the 3-point line.
Army has a big week coming up. First, the Black Knights head to Loyola (MD) on Wednesday followed by a Saturday showdown at Navy, which is the Star Series game for both teams. That contest is at 12:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.