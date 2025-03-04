Seven Army Black Knights Athletes Earn Patriot League Weekly Honors
Seven different Army West Point Black Knights student-athletes from baseball, softball and men’s lacrosse earned Patriot League weekly honors, led by baseball player Thomas Schreck, who was the league’s baseball player of the week.
Schreck, a senior shortstop from Needville, Texas, had a huge week at the plate for the Black Knights as they faced Air Force last weekend. He batted .600 (6-for-10) with four runs, six RBI, four doubles and a triple. He had a 1.200 slugging percentage.
He had multiple hits in two of those games, including a 3-for-4 performance with two doubles and four RBI in a 16-5 win over the Falcons in the series finale.
His teammate, John McKillop, was named baseball’s rookie of the week. The designated hitter from Charlotte, N.C., also batted .600 for the Air Force series, finishing with four runs, six RBI and a double.
Like Schreck, he had a huge game in the 16-5 win over Air Force. He went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBIs. He also had another three-hit game (3-for-4) with one double and two RBI in a 14-7 loss to the Falcons.
In men’s lacrosse, Brayden Fountain was named the rookie of the week. The freshman from Acworth, Ga., scored seven points in the Black Knights’ 15-5 win over Lafayette, which was the Patriot League opener for both teams. He finished with four goals and three assists. He is off to a tremendous start, as he has five straight games with three or more goals and four games with five or more points.
He is second in the Patriot League with 4.00 goals per game and third with 5.40 points per game.
Two Black Knights were named honorable mention. Jackson Eichner, a senior from Warrentown, Va., helped Army beat Lafayette. He leads the team in points (28) and assists (16) for the campaign and is in the Top 10 in the Patriot League in three different categories.
The other was Christian Fourier, a senior from Austin, Texas. On defense, he picked up seven ground balls, a game-high, and caused three turnovers. He also had an assist. He leads the league two categories, including caused turnovers (3.00).
In softball, Amanda Eaglin was named the pitcher of the week. The junior from Peru, Ind., went 2-1 last week, registering two complete-game victories. In the win over Southern, she had 10 strikeouts, while he struck out seven against Houston Christian.
Ashton White was named honorable mention after she batted .444 with eight hits and seven RBI last week. The Dothan, Ala., junior went 4-for-5 with a double and home run in her best game of the week, which included four RBI.