Six Army West Point Baseball Stars Earn All-Patriot League Honors
The Patriot League has announced their conference awards for this past baseball baseball season and the Army West Point Black Knights were all over the list.
While none of their players took home one of the major awards handed out, a whopping six Black Knights were named to an All-Conference team.
2025 All-Patriot League First Team
There were four Army players named to the first team: starting pitcher Andrew Berg, infielder Thomas Schreck, outfielder Chris Barr and outfielder William Parker
Berg has had a fantastic season with a 2.78 ERA. He had an even better ERA last year, but he did it mostly as a starting pitching this time around. He has a 1.294 WHIP and has struck out 58 batters in 68 innings.
Schreck is someone that has taken a huge step forward this season. He has a .331/.437/.493 slash line, up from having just a .599 OPS last year. He is someone that doesn't have a ton of power but hits a lot of doubles and doesn't strike out very much.
Barr had very lofty expectations to live up to and has done a great job of living up to them. He has slashed .317/.399/.464 with 29 stolen bases. He has also hit three home runs with 32 RBI. His impact has been felt, again without much power to his swing.
Parker was given the at-large bid, so he didn't exactly make it as a top outfielder but he did deserve the nod. He has been a consistent threat in the lineup over the last two years.
He has a .315/.400/.517 slash line with five home runs and 38 RBI with 11 stolen bases, getting it done in a number of ways.
2025 All-Patriot League Second Team
Two additional Black Knights players were named to the second team in catcher Jack Quinlan and outfielder Addison Ainsworth.
Quinlan was a break out star in his first real year of playing time. He has a .313/.451/.548 slash line with five home runs and 29 RBI. His wRC+ was up to 152, well above league average. If he was an everyday guy all year long, he would have fought hard for a first team spot.
Ainsworth was another player that did it in a number of ways. He finished with a .301/.415/.354 slash line with four home runs, 35 RBI and 10 steals.
It has been an overall down year for Army, currently in third place in the conference with a 23-22 record. A handful of their players were great, though, and they will look to bounce back next season.