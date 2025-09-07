Armed Forces Sports

Social media explodes after Army gets paid $1.175 million to beat Kansas State

Jerred Johnson

Army Black Knights quarterback Cale Hellums (3) celebrates a game-winning touchdown Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Army Black Knights quarterback Cale Hellums (3) celebrates a game-winning touchdown Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

Army headed to Manhattan, Kansas, as a 17.5-point underdog, poised to earn a $1.175 million payday as they prepared to tackle the Kansas State Wildcats in a game most had already chalked up as a loss. I will admit, I was one of those who gave the Army no shot at a win.

They seemed up against a wall, facing a formidable opponent known for their robust offensive strategies and athletic prowess. However, the Black Knights came out and ran the ball an astonishing 70 times, controlling the clock with over 40 minutes of possession while holding the Wildcats to less than 20. It was a masterclass in ball control that surprised everyone, including me, and they pulled off a stunner on the road.

Social media has been exploding for hours since the shocking result was finalized, with fans and analysts alike buzzing about the unexpected turn of events. Memes and highlights flooded timelines, showcasing the Army’s incredible performance and resilience. The Army has undoubtedly righted the ship and made pivotal changes after a disappointing opening game loss to FCS team Tarleton State. This victory not only boosts their confidence but also reignites hope for the rest of their season.

2025 Army Football Schedule

Date, Time, Opponent (TV)

(all times local)

Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA

Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN

Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA

Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS

Nov. 8: vs. Temple*, noon, CBSSN

Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa*, noon p.m., CBSSN

Nov. 28/29: at UTSA*, TBD, TV TBA

Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS

(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)

(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)

