Social media reacts to Tarleton State stunning Army football in overtime thriller
Friday night, college football fans were shocked as FCS underdog Tarleton State Texans pulled off a stunning upset over the Army Black Knights in double overtime at Michie Stadium. Social media erupted with reactions, as Army, a 14.5-point favorite and riding a nine-game home winning streak, fell to the Texans, who were paid $250,000 to play the game. Fans could not stop talking about the Black Knights' collapse, with reactions like "Army paid Tarleton State to come in and embarrass them."
Last season, the Army squad, which had an impressive record of 12-2 and was ranked as high as #21, faced significant challenges. They struggled with three turnovers in the second half, including two interceptions thrown by quarterback Dewayne Coleman. Additionally, they committed five penalties, a surprising outcome for a team that had been the least penalized the previous year.
Coleman, in only his second career start, displayed moments of brilliance, accumulating 129 passing yards and another 112 yards on the ground. However, his performance was inconsistent, and he left the game late in regulation due to an injury. Cale Hellums entered the game in his place and managed to score his first career touchdown, but ultimately, it wasn’t enough to secure a win.
Kicker Dawson Jones missed a 43-yard field goal that could have won the game in regulation, as well as a 35-yard attempt in overtime. In contrast, Tarleton State's Brad Larson successfully made a 37-yard field goal to secure the victory in the second overtime. This loss marked Army's first FCS upset since their defeat to Fordham in 2015, prompting fans to take to X to express their frustration and disappointment.